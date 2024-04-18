Deschutes Children’s Foundation Embraces Diversity with New Nonprofit Partners

The Deschutes Children’s Foundation announces the addition of three new nonprofit partners, each bringing a unique perspective and commitment to diversity to our campus. These partnerships mark a significant step forward in our ongoing mission to foster inclusivity and support for all members of our community.

One of our new partners is the Father Group, founded by several black fathers deeply concerned about the experiences their children were having in school and the broader community. Originally coming together to share thoughts, concerns and advice, they quickly recognized the need for more tangible action to secure the future of the next generation. The Father Group, led by Black voices, operates as dedicated individuals who contribute greatly to the community in education, business and social services. Their commitment to collaboration and cross-cultural influences aligns seamlessly with our values at Deschutes Children’s Foundation.

Joining them is COAM Central Oregon Autism Movement, whose mission is to lead Central Oregon in supporting and fostering community acceptance for individuals and families with autism. Their dedication to inclusivity and understanding mirrors our own, and we are thrilled to have them as partners in our efforts to create a more welcoming environment for all.

Additionally, Early Head Start will be expanding its programs at our center to include another classroom, providing valuable resources for early childhood education in Redmond. This expansion will benefit families by offering more accessible opportunities for early childhood development and support.

“We are excited to welcome these new partners to Deschutes Children’s Foundation at our Becky Johnson Center Campus,” said Cassi MacQueen, executive director at Deschutes Children’s Foundation. “Their commitment to diversity, inclusion and community support perfectly aligns with our mission, and we look forward to the positive impact we can achieve together.”

These new partnerships represent an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to creating a more inclusive and supportive community for all individuals and families in Redmond and beyond.

For more information about Deschutes Children’s Foundation and our new partners, please visit deschuteschildrensfoundation.org or contact 541-388-3101.

deschuteschildrensfoundation.org