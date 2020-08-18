Deschutes Children’s Foundation Welcomes NeighborImpact Early Head Start to Rosie Bareis Community Campus

Deschutes Children’s Foundation announced that NeighborImpact Early Head Start will be joining Rosie Bareis Community Campus as the newest partner in their collaborative space. Early Head Start provides family support, weekly home visitation and monthly socialization playgroups for pregnant women to children up to three years old.

“Head Start is a wonderful partner, providing preschool opportunities to vulnerable and at-risk families at our three other community campuses,” said Deschutes Children’s Foundation Executive Director Amy Ward. “We’re thrilled to give Early Head Start an opportunity to expand their program at Rosie Bareis Community Campus.”

“Deschutes Children’s Foundation has been a key partner for Head Start classrooms for many years and continues to support NeighborImpact as we expand Early Head Start services,” said NeighborImpact Early Head Start/Head Start Director Kimberly Brown. “We are excited to bring Early Head Start services to the Bend community and look forward to expanding more in the future.”

Nonprofit partners serving children and families receive many benefits from working at Deschutes Children’s Foundation. No-cost facility management, organized expense sharing and a collaborative environment reduces partners’ operating expenses and improves the delivery of services to their clients. At Deschutes Children’s Foundation, partner programs receive classroom and office space at rates as low as 59 percent lower than comparable market rent. Monthly use fees help offset the cost of utilities and maintenance.

Partners at DCF’s Rosie Bareis Community Campus include CASA of Central Oregon, Healthy Beginnings, Community Solutions, KIDS Center and the Deschutes Children’s Foundation administrative offices.

