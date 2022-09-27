Deschutes County Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee to Hold 2022 Summit

The Deschutes County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) announces its 2022 Central Oregon Bicycle and Pedestrian Summit.

The summit will be held September 29 from 8:30am-1pm at Redmond City Hall, which is located at 411 SW Ninth St.

The Bicycle and Pedestrian Summit is for everyone who walks, bicycles or rides transit in Central Oregon. This year’s theme is Connecting Central Oregon Communities .

Topics include:

Community pedestrian and bicycle updates

Transportation Equity

Health and active transportation

Safe Routes to school

e-Bikes

Safe routes between communities

More information, free registration and carpool information can be found at

centraloregonbikepedsummit2022.eventbrite.com. Questions can be sent to bpac@deschutes.org.

After the summit, there will be a short walking tour of Redmond bike and pedestrian facilities. Participants are encouraged to bring walking shoes.

The mission of Deschutes County Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee (BPAC) is to promote and encourage safe bicycling and walking as a significant means of transportation in Deschutes County. Its goals, which were revised in 2022, include:

Engage in ongoing conversations about e-bike rules and use

Participate in planning transportation infrastructure projects

Community outreach

Support any efforts to develop bike share programs in the county or any of the county’s cities

BPAC is currently prioritizing bicycle and pedestrian projects in the County’s Transportation System Plan.

The committee advises Deschutes County, the cities of Bend, Redmond and Sisters and the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) in bicycle and pedestrian transportation and matters pertaining to existing and proposed road construction and signing.

BPAC is also a source of current information relating to the use of bicycle and walking as a means of transportation and strives to support them as a viable means of transportation in Deschutes County.

deschutes.org