Deschutes County Commissioners, City Council Members Pledge Support for Homeless Veterans

Following the early lead of Deschutes County commissioners Patty Adair, Phil Henderson and Tony DeBone, who have committed both land and ongoing funding to the Central Oregon Veterans Village, a majority of the Bend City Council agreed to continue moving forward toward a resolution to fund housing and services for those experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon.



City Councilwoman Barb Campbell and Councilman Bruce Abernethy were instrumental in advocating for a funding solution for the homeless population in Bend. Specifically, Campbell brought Veterans Village to the attention of the Council, citing the immediate need of the pending winter weather. “The problem of homelessness affects us all,” said the Councilwoman. “Now is the time, and we should move quickly on this.” She continued, “[The Veterans Village] is essentially waiting on us.”



The adoption of this initiative would mean not only funding for temporary shelters and housing creation for those earning less than a third of the area’s affordable median income, but essential services such as case management, a critical support for those newly housed Veterans.



For more information about the Central Oregon Veterans Village, please contact Erik Tobiason at 541-678-0662.

deschutes.org