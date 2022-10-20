Deschutes County Elections Office Mails Ballots to Registered Voters

Yesterday, more than 153,000 ballots for the November 8, 2022 General Election were mailed to registered voters in Deschutes County.

County Clerk Steve Dennison encourages voters to vote early and take advantage of pre-paid postage for ballots.

If voters do not receive their ballot by October 26, they are encouraged to call the Deschutes County Elections Office at 541-388-6547 or to email elections@deschutescounty.gov.

Voters can prepare for the election by making a plan to vote with these simple steps:

Register to vote / Update your voter registration

Read your Voters’ Pamphlet

Mark your ballot

Review your ballot

Sign and return your ballot

Register to vote

Most Oregonians (those with a valid Oregon Driver’s License/Permit/ID card) can register online. All others can complete a voter registration card and return it to the Elections Office. Voter registration cards are available online, as well as at post offices and libraries. The voter registration deadline is October 18.

Registered voters will automatically be mailed a ballot on October 19.

If you’re going to be away from home during the election, contact the Deschutes County Elections Office at 541-388-6547 to learn about your voting options.

Read your Voters’ Pamphlet

All households in Deschutes County will receive a Voters’ Pamphlet. Deschutes County’s Voters’ Pamphlet is inserted in the center of the State’s Voters’ Pamphlet. The Voters’ Pamphlet will be delivered to households a week before ballots are mailed. It is also available online at deschutescounty.gov/elections.

Mark your ballot

Locate the candidates and/or measure responses (“Yes” or “No”) of your choice by filling in the oval to the left of your choice with black or blue ink.

To vote for a write-in candidate, one whose name does not appear on the Official Ballot, completely darken the oval to the left of the write-in line provided for the office and print the full name of the candidate on that line.

Remember: You don’t have to vote in all contests on your ballot. Your votes for the contests you select will still be counted. If you vote for more than the number of candidates allowed for an office, or you vote both “Yes” and “No” on a measure, it is called an “overvote,” and your vote for that position or measure will not be counted.

Review your ballot

Ensure you have correctly marked your choice(s) for each contest. Your ballot contains contests printed on both the front and back. Remember to review both sides of your ballot.

If you lose your ballot, or it is spoiled in any way, contact the Deschutes County Clerk’s Office at 541-388-6547 to request a replacement.

Sign and return your ballot

Remember to sign your ballot return envelope. Your signature is your identification. Every signature on every ballot return envelope is examined to make sure it matches the signature on the voter’s registration. The signature must match before a ballot can be counted.

Signed and sealed ballots must be returned to an Official Ballot Drop Site by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots that are returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day. A stamp is not required.

Official Ballot Drop Sites open on Friday, October 21. A full list of Official Ballot Drop sites is available here. Drop Sites will close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Confirm your ballot has been received and accepted here. The site refreshes daily, so it could take up to 48 hours to display accurate information.

Election Results

Preliminary election results will be posted online after 8 p.m. on election night at www.deschutescounty.gov/electionresults.

Questions and resources

Additional information about the November 8, 2022 General Election is available online at deschutescounty.gov/elections.

If voters need assistance with voting or casting their ballot, they are encouraged to call the Deschutes County Elections Office at 541-388-6547.

Important Dates

October 19 | Ballots mailed to local voters

October 21 | All Drop sites open

November 8 | Election Day!

deschutes.org