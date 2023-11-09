Deschutes County & Partners In Care Proclaim November 2023 as Hospice & Palliative Care Month in Central Oregon

Partners In Care and Deschutes County Commissioners jointly declared November as Hospice and Palliative Care Month in the region during a Board of Commissioners meeting November 1. This proclamation, in alignment with National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, acknowledges the vital importance of hospice and palliative care, which offer compassionate end-of-life care and unwavering support to individuals and their families confronting serious illnesses.

National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, established by then-President Jimmy Carter in 1978, has been observed over the years to recognize the dedicated efforts of those who provide end-of-life care and to raise awareness of the hospice movement’s growth. Recent news of Jimmy Carter’s own journey with hospice services has been an inspirational reminder of the significance of the movement he initiated 45 years ago.

“This proclamation continues the dialogue President Jimmy Carter ignited eight months ago when sharing his own intimate hospice journey with all of us,” said Greg Hagfors, Partners In Care CEO. “Our vision is to inspire compassion and dignity across the community by sharing conversations about how hospice and palliative care have made a difference to so many here in our own region.”

Both organizations encourage the community to take part in Hospice and Palliative Care Month by having courageous conversations about end-of-life preferences with loved ones, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their care and enhancing the overall health and well-being of our communities.

“Deschutes County, in partnership with Partners In Care, understands the profound impact of hospice and palliative care on the lives of patients and their loves ones,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone. “Through this proclamation, we acknowledge the invaluable services offered by hospice and palliative care programs and recognize the commitment of the professionals, volunteers and organizations who work tirelessly to make these services accessible to those in need in our community.”

Deschutes County and Partners In Care urge the community to learn more about the services available in Central Oregon sooner so that families and their loved ones can benefit from the holistic physical, emotional, and spiritual care support provided by hospice and palliative care teams.

Full Proclamation below:

Before the Board of Commissioners of Deschutes County, Oregon

PROCLAMATION

Whereas, Deschutes County in partnership with Partners In Care acknowledges the importance of hospice and palliative care in providing compassionate end-of-life care and support to individuals and their families facing serious illnesses; and

Whereas, during National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, we recognize the invaluable services offered by hospice and palliative care programs across our County and region, and we honor the commitment of the professionals, volunteers, and organizations that make these services available to those in need; and

Whereas, by promoting conversations about end-of-life care preferences and ensuring early access to hospice and palliative care services, we can empower individuals to make informed decisions about their care and enhance the overall health and well-being of our communities; and

Whereas, hospice and palliative care providers in Deschutes County are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals with life-limiting illnesses, addressing their physical, emotional, and spiritual needs, and ensuring that they can live their remaining days with dignity and comfort; and

Whereas, Deschutes County is committed to ensuring equitable access to healthcare services, acknowledging the importance of social equity and inclusivity in the delivery of care.

Now, therefore be it resolved that the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners proclaims the month of November, 2023 to be “Hospice & Palliative Care Month” in Deschutes County in partnership with Partners In Care, and encourages community members across Central Oregon to start the conversation sooner and elect to use palliative care or hospice earlier when diagnosed with a serious or terminal illness, so that both they and their loved ones can benefit from the holistic physical, emotional, and spiritual care support provided by hospice and palliative care teams.

Dated this 1st day of November 2023 by the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners.

About Partners In Care:

Partners In Care is a local, independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving a 10,000 square mile region of Central Oregon. It is now the leading provider of hospice, home health, and palliative care in the region, with over 200 staff members and over 150 volunteers. In addition to community Hospice care in homes, facilities, and Hospice House, Partners In Care also provides: Home Health in the patient’s home or care facility; Palliative Care symptom management and support; a non-medical case management program called Transitions; and Grief Support for adults and children experiencing a loss.

partnersbend.org