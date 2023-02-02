Deschutes County Planning Commission Seeks Volunteer Members

Deschutes County is accepting applications for two Planning Commission volunteer members.

The first vacancy is for an at-large member who does not live in the city of Bend, La Pine, Redmond or Sisters. The second vacancy is for a member from the Tumalo area.

Both members will serve a full term from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2027.

The Planning Commission reviews land use policy and zoning regulations and makes recommendations to the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners. Members are the official citizen involvement committee on land use planning for the unincorporated area of the County, providing a forum for community input.

The Planning Commission meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5:30pm at the Deschutes Services Building in Bend. Additional meetings and locations throughout the County may be required.

To learn more, or to apply, please click here. Applications will be accepted until Tuesday, February 28 at 4pm.

Additional information about the Planning Commission can be found here.

Please contact Peter Gutowsky at 541-385-1709 or Peter.Gutowsky@deschutes.org for additional information.

deschutes.org