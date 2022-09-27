Deschutes County Planning Commission to Hold Public Hearing

On September 29, the Deschutes County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing to receive testimony on proposed land use regulations related to psilocybin manufacturing and the establishment of psilocybin service centers in the unincorporated County.

If Deschutes County electors vote no on Measure 9-152, which is on the November ballot, the proposed regulations would proceed for consideration by the Board of Commissioners.

If Deschutes County electors vote yes on Measure 9-152, Deschutes County will have opted out of psilocybin manufacturing and service centers. The proposed regulations may proceed for consideration by the Board of Commissioners for testing laboratories only.

Community members can provide testimony in person at the Deschutes Services Building in Bend or virtually. The hearing begins at 5:30 p.m on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend. Additional information on proposed land use regulations and the submission of written or virtual testimony is available at deschutes.org/cd.

On November 3, 2020, Oregon electors approved Ballot Measure 109, the Psilocybin Program Initiative, which legalized psilocybin in Oregon subject to the criteria noted in the measure and subsequent rulemaking.

Measure 109 automatically opts cities and counties into the psilocybin program. It also offers the option for cities and counties to opt out via a ballot measure and/or to adopt “reasonable regulations” concerning land use criteria for psilocybin businesses.

On July 13, the Board of County Commissioners conducted a public hearing to consider Ordinance No. 2022-009, Referring a Measure to the Electors to Prohibit Product Manufacturers and Psilocybin Service Center Operators within Unincorporated Deschutes County. The Board deliberated on the matter and voted 2-1 to adopt the ordinance. Measure 9-152 will be subject to Deschutes County electors in November.

During deliberations, the Board expressed an interest in developing land use amendments in the event electors vote no on Measure 9-152. If the measure does not pass, the amendments that are the subject of this public hearing will move forward. After deliberating, the Planning Commission will make a recommendation on the proposed amendments to the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners.

For more information, contact Tanya Saltzman, Senior Planner, at tanya.saltzman@deschutes.org or 541-388-6528.

