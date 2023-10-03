Deschutes County Recruits for New Budget Committee Member

Deschutes County has a new volunteer opportunity available for residents who are interested in serving on the County’s Budget Committee. Applications will be accepted through October 23.

Budget Committee members hear directly from department directors, staff and organizations about the county’s programs and services. The committee makes recommendations to the Board of Commissioners about how Deschutes County can best use its resources to serve the community.

Residents who have an interest in the programs and budget process of the County are encouraged to apply. Meetings are focused on the bigger picture — understanding the County’s programs and services, discussing challenges and opportunities that departments are considering in their budget process and providing input on key budget decisions for the next year.

“We encourage residents of diverse backgrounds to consider applying to serve on the Budget Committee,” said Nick Lelack, County administrator. “These are important positions that have a meaningful impact on the County’s programs and service delivery.”

The vacant position on the Budget Committee will serve a three-year term from January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2026.

Committee volunteers typically attend five to seven meetings between December and the end of June, including up to four days of meetings in late May. Additional meetings may be called if necessary. Members are responsible for reviewing documents in their own time to prepare for sessions, which are held during business hours. Committee members are not paid for their time.

The tentative meeting schedule for the Budget Committee to approve the 2024-2025 budget is:

Mid-Year Update: December 12, 2023 — 12 to 4pm

Pre-Budget Week Meeting: To be determined (in early May)

Budget Week: Monday, May 20, 2024 — 9am-3pm

Budget Week: Tuesday, May 21, 2024 — 9am-3pm

Budget Week: Wednesday, May 22, 2024 — 9am-3pm

Budget Week: Thursday, May 23, 2024 — 9am-3pm

The above dates and times are subject to change.

To apply visit deschutes.org/jobs.

