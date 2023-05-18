Deschutes County Releases Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2024

The County’s total proposed operating budget for Fiscal Year 2024 is $404 million, which represents a 1.4 percent increase from the prior year.

“Our proposed FY 2024 County budget is balanced and will allow us to sustain high-quality service for our growing and changing community while implementing the commissioners’ goals,” said County Administrator Nick Lelack. “This year we’re seeing a combination of sustained high inflation rates, rising costs, a slowing of new construction and ongoing supply challenges. These factors are creating new budget challenges for the County, which is facing increasing revenue pressures. To remain in a strong financial position, we will need to continue to demonstrate vigilant fiscal stewardship.”

The County has five property tax levies that it uses to fund most County services. The County receives property tax revenues from its permanent property tax rate of $1.2783 per $1,000 of assessed value. The budget committee voted to reduce this rate by $0.03 for FY 2018 and another $0.03 for FY 2019. There is no change in the FY 2024 proposed budget, however, the budget committee will consider a budget decision regarding levying the full permanent property tax rate, an increase of $0.06 for FY 2024.

Property taxes are also levied by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office to fund county law enforcement services. In the proposed FY 2024 budget, the Sheriff’s Office County-wide Law Enforcement District tax has increased by $0.20 to $1.25 per $1,000 of assessed value, the full permanent rate. The Rural Law Enforcement District rate has been increased by $0.12 to $1.55 per $1,000 of assessed value, the full permanent rate.

Property taxes are also used to fund the Extension/4-H District and the 9-1-1 County Service District. There is no proposed change to these two levies for FY 2024.

The County’s Budget Committee will review the proposed budget during the week of May 22. Budget hearings, which will be held at the Deschutes Services Center in Bend, will be live-streamed online at deschutes.org/meetings. A full schedule is available online.

During budget hearings, the County’s Budget Committee is expected to discuss funding for a number of priority initiatives, including:

Expanding access to County services in Redmond with the development of the North County Campus and the Negus transfer station.

Expanding the Deschutes County Circuit courthouse in downtown Bend to improve security and provide additional courtroom space for two new judges approved by the legislature in 2021.

Engaging our residents in updating our Comprehensive Plan, Transportation System Plan, and other community planning efforts to manage growth and natural resources as well as to protect the public health and safety of our residents.

Continuing efforts to identify a site for a new solid waste management facility.

Partnering with cities to support the Coordinated Houseless Response Office, which is charged with creating a five-year strategic plan and implementing a high-performance houseless response system.

To view the County’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget, visit: deschutes.org/budget.

