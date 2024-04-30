Deschutes County Seeking a Volunteer for Audit Committee

Deschutes County is accepting applications from residents who are interested in serving as a volunteer member of the County’s Audit Committee. This is an opportunity for a community member to get involved with local government in a role dedicated to continuous improvement, accountability, transparency, and trust.

While some County committees are dedicated to a specific function, the Audit Committee gets involved in programs across the board including health services, criminal justice, roads, development, and finance. Committee members learn about and evaluate programs throughout county government.

“The Audit Committee is about more than just checking boxes to give the appearance of accountability,” said County Internal Auditor Elizabeth Pape. “The Committee is a cornerstone of the County’s commitment to transparency, integrity, and improvement. Please consider joining us to work in support of sustaining trust and fiscal responsibility in Deschutes County.”

The Audit Committee is appointed by the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC). The committee plays a role in overseeing the audit activities performed for the County. Committee tasks include:

Reviewing and commenting on the County Internal Auditor’s list of future audit topics

Commenting on audit findings and recommendations, including whether to highlight issues for further consideration by the BOCC

Assisting with the selection of contracted external auditors who review and certify official County financial statements annually

Providing oversight of both internal and external auditors

The Audit Committee meets quarterly. In the coming year, committee members will have an opportunity to comment on important audit activities that are scheduled in the County Internal Auditor’s Fiscal Years 2024 and 2025 Plan. Some planned audits include the courthouse construction project, evaluating alcohol sales for 2024 County Fair, assessing the effectiveness of coordinated houselessness response, and evaluating Sheriff auto and body cameras.

This is an appointed, un-paid volunteer position and there are no county benefits available from this position. Anyone passionate about improving Deschutes County programs is encouraged to apply at deschutes.org/volunteer. Applicants must be registered to vote in Deschutes County and experience with local government or business could be beneficial.

More information about the Audit Committee is available at Deschutes.org/administration/page/audit-committee-information.

deschutes.org