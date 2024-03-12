Deschutes County Seeks Input on Intersection Improvement Concept Designs near Crooked River Ranch

The Deschutes County Road Department is requesting input on design concepts to improve traffic flow and safety at NW Lower Bridge Way and NW 43rd Street near Crooked River Ranch. Improvements at the intersection are designated as a high-priority project in the County’s Transportation System Plan.

The proposed intersection improvement concepts focus on improving traffic flow into and out of Crooked River Ranch and improving safety for cyclists. The three design concepts include a roundabout, a re-alignment of NW 43rd Street and a right-turn lane enhancement to support road users turning right onto NW 43rd Street.

Community input about these initial concepts is being collected via a virtual open house, which is active until Friday, April 19. Members of the public can rank each concept numerically and provide comments on the concepts. The virtual open house is available at the following web address: deschutes.org/LBW_43rd.

Public input will assist the project team in the selection of preferred concept for design.

