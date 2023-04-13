Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Offers Free Boaters Inspection

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office)

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office will once again be providing an opportunity for boaters to have their boats inspected free of charge at three different locations in Deschutes County.

The inspections will be offered on Saturday, April 15th, 2023, from 9am to 1pm at the following locations:

Big Country RV, Redmond, 2795 S Highway 97

Sportsman’s Warehouse, Bend, 63492 Hunnel Road

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office sub-station La Pine, 51340 Highway 97

For more information regarding boat safety inspections please contact the Special Services Division at 541-388-6501

sheriff.deschutes.org