Deschutes Cultural Coalition Announces 2022 Cultural Grants Deadline

The Deschutes Cultural Coalition announced the opening of its online grant application for cultural grants on Friday, November 5. The complete application is due December 2, 2021 at 5pm. Guidelines and instructions for both are available at: deschutesculturalcoalition.org/grants. The Coalition will make its awards in January, 2022, and anticipates around $30,000 in grant funding.

Typical grant awards are from $300-$3,000 for nonprofit cultural organizations. Like last year, grant eligibility has expanded to meet the programmatic needs in response to the COVID pandemic and a simplified online application process.

In 2021, the fund awarded a total of $22,600, assisting 14 local arts and cultural nonprofits. The Deschutes Cultural Coalition provides grant funding from all sectors within the culture field including arts, heritage and humanities. Grant funding is sponsored by the Oregon Cultural Trust and must support projects and activities that address one of the four priorities outlined within the Deschutes Cultural Plan:

Encourage greater awareness of local culture

Ensure that a variety of cultural resources and programming are accessible to all residents

Provide cultural education in Deschutes County

Help new and established cultural organizations increase their capacity to fulfill their mission

