Deschutes Public Library Reminders & Updates

Redmond Library: Building for the Future

Breaking Ground for the New Redmond Library

The new, state-of-the-art building is set to open in fall 2024

The public is invited to a special family-friendly groundbreaking event on Saturday, March 11, 2023, for the new Redmond Library. There will be special activities for kids, community members and more. All attending will have the chance to receive one of 250 bricks saved from the old building, and to share their own memories and photos from the old building, which will be made into a digital exhibit in the new library.

WHAT: Redmond Library groundbreaking – a family-friendly event with story time for kids, a time to hear and collect memories about the previous library building, celebrate the new building, and chance to receive one of 250 bricks from the previous building.

WHEN: 12pm, March 11, 2023

WHERE: 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

WHY: To honor the role of the previous library building in the community and celebrate the new state-of-the-art building with more books, digital tools, meeting spaces, work spaces, and areas for youth.

More details on the library project:

The Redmond Library is officially under construction after six years of planning and preparation. The new state-of-the-art, 40,000-square-foot library is slated to open in fall 2024. A temporary Redmond Library location is now open Monday-Saturday at 2127 S Highway 97 in Redmond.

Redmond’s population has increased more than 225 percent since the library came into service in 1996. The community now needs a larger space with modern amenities and services for the vibrant Redmond community.

Once completed, the new Redmond Library will feature large and divisible meeting spaces for community use, collaborative and co-working spaces, DIY spaces for creative activities and programs, a dynamic children’s area, a dedicated space for teens and more.

In November 2020, Deschutes County voters supported the Library’s bond measure to expand and improve libraries across the county. In addition to building a new library in Redmond, bond funds are being used to remodel and update existing libraries in Downtown Bend, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver, as well as for the construction of a new library at Stevens Ranch in east Bend to serve all Deschutes County residents.

Find more information about the Library’s bond-funded projects on its website: deschuteslibrary.org/futurelibraries

Updates: La Pine and Sisters Libraries

Remodeling is in full-swing at the La Pine and Sisters Libraries, with both spaces expected to reopen later this fall. A temporary library is now open on the Sisters Library property where you can pick up holds as well as do limited browsing and access computers and a printer/copier. Work is wrapping up on a temporary space for the La Pine Library; we appreciate your patience as we move closer to an opening date, which is now targeted for mid-to-late March. We’ll post an exact date as soon as we have it at dpl.pub/futurelapine. In the meantime, the next closest library is in Sunriver at 56855 Venture Lane. Customers affected by the La Pine Library closure, please disregard any overdue notices. Our team is working diligently to review items that may be overdue due to the closure. We appreciate your patience during this time.

Open House: Learn More About the New Stevens Ranch Library in East Bend

The public is invited to get a first look at proposed designs for the new Stevens Ranch Library in east Bend on Monday, March 13, at 6pm (event location: Larkspur Community Center). Library staff and members of the design team will give a brief presentation and will be on hand to answer your questions. The new library will be the largest in the Deschutes Public Library system and will provide increased materials collections, multiple meeting and gathering spaces for all ages, a dynamic early learning center for children and efficient processing systems for quicker and far-reaching service delivery across Deschutes County.

A Novel Idea: Passport to Reading and a Book Bag!

Over the years, A Novel Idea has taken us around the world and throughout time, and this year it’s taking us to even more places, with four authors and four books! We’re excited to offer a commemorative Reading Passport and book bag to celebrate the 20th year of this popular community read program. To take part, stop by any library to pick up a passport, then stop in to get a sticker when you complete a book (or books). Once your passport is complete, you can pick up your book bag. You get a sticker for reading any book by each of our four A Novel Idea 2023 authors: David James Duncan, María Amparo Escandón, Peter Heller and Anne Griffin. To learn more about this year’s epic A Novel Idea program visit our website here.

Cursive Workshop: Building Fine Motor Skills

From tablets to computers, keyboards play a large role in how we communicate, but writing by hand has multiple benefits. In particular, learning cursive can help train a young brain to integrate various forms of information at once, including visual and tactile inputs, while applying fine motor skills. Be sure to check out the Kid’s Cursive Workshops in March at several locations. Ideal for kids 6-11, this one-hour workshop will teach basic pencil strokes, letters and some words. Participants will leave with their own cursive workbook to continue their practice. Scroll down to KIDS & FAMILIES for program locations and times, or visit our web calendar for March and search for “cursive.”

Book Clubs: In-Person, Online and DIY!

Are you looking to discuss books with other book lovers? Check out the book clubs offered through the library–you’ll find six in March, with two happening online and four in-person. If you have your own book club, we’re here to support you. We offer hundreds of book club kits that you can check out for two months at a time. Each kit comes in a handy tote and includes 10–12 copies of the book, as well as a discussion guide. Explore the full selection on our website.

Prizes Galore: Join the Winter Reading Challenge

There’s still time to take part in the Winter Reading Challenge for adults (ages 18+). Complete bookish challenges and track your progress via the free Beanstack app for the chance to earn great prizes! The Winter Reading Challenge runs through March 20. Learn more about the challenge and how to take part on our website here.

Pro Tip: Explore Your Family Tree with Ancestry Library Edition

Available for in-library use on public internet computer and via WiFi at all DPL locations, Ancestry Library Edition gives you access to more than 7,000 databases. You can search censuses, vital records, immigration records, family histories, military records, photos and more. If you want more help getting started with research, be sure to check out these books available from your library, or Book-a-Librarian for research assistance.

Spotlight on Free Tax Prep Help at the Downtown Bend Library

Don’t let frustrations over preparing your taxes get the best of you; take advantage of free Tax-Aide sessions happening at the Downtown Bend Library! AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is back on Saturdays through April 15 from 9am–4pm to help Central Oregonians of all ages. Learn about tax credits and have an IRS-Certified Tax Volunteer help prepare and submit your taxes online. Learn more here.

