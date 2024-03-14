Deschutes Public Library Seeks Applicants for Board Vacancy

The Deschutes Public Library District seeks applications to fill a newly vacant board position. The vacancy is in Zone 4, which serves Deschutes County precincts 2, 4, 9, 12, 21, 25, 33, 43 and 44 in east and southeast Bend. Any elector residing within these precincts is qualified to serve as a board member. A precinct map can be found on the Deschutes County Clerk’s website at deschutes.org/clerk/page/precinct-and-district-maps. Applications can be made online at deschuteslibrary.org/about/board/applications/board_application. All applications must be submitted by 4pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 to be considered.

The Deschutes Public Library Board holds monthly meetings the second Wednesday of every month at 5:30pm as well as periodic subcommittee meetings and Board planning sessions.

Board member Ray Miao resigned his position as the board member representing Zone 4 on Wednesday morning, March 13, creating the immediate vacancy.

The Deschutes Public Library is located in the high desert of Central Oregon and serves more than 200,000 Deschutes County residents though libraries in Bend, La Pine, Redmond, Sisters and Sunriver. The Library’s mission is to enrich the community through equitable, open access to books, services and resources that inspire people to reach for their dreams. Outreach services to senior centers, day care providers, homebound residents and unhoused residents are an integral part of the Library. In addition to its buildings, the Library’s website provides access to hundreds of thousands of books and other resources. The Library also offers free and dynamic cultural programming, classes and story times.

deschuteslibrary.org