Deschutes Public Library’s In The Know

Library Construction and Remodeling: Here’s the Latest

There’s a lot happening at your libraries during these last two months of 2022 as we get ready for construction of a new library in Redmond and remodeled libraries in La Pine and Sisters. These libraries will all temporarily close in January for construction and remodeling–but never fear, interim locations will open while construction is underway to ensure your access to library materials. Learn more about the construction and renovations, find the addresses of temporary locations, and follow along with the process on the Future Libraries website.

It’s the Great Pumpkin Winners! 🎃

This was one for the record books: there were more than 100 entries in our Sixth Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest, the most entries we’ve ever received. The creativity on display was INCREDIBLE! We opened it up to public voting and the top six are pictured at left. Everyone who submitted a pumpkin gets a cool library book bag, so if you entered and didn’t pick up a bag when you dropped off your pumpkin, be sure to pick one up when you take your pumpkin home. Our thanks to everyone who entered for sharing your fantastic creations!

Take Flight with Us in November

The leaves may be falling, but we’re ready to take flight! November is National Aviation History Month, and we’re excited to share a series of programs centered around “Know Flight.” Hear first-hand tales from a professional pilot to find out if aviation school is for you, learn about migrating and year-round flocks, and examine how the flight attendant field became a social battleground over civil rights struggles. From the Renaissance to the Wright Brothers, local author Mike Lankford discusses humanity’s attempts at flight. Find the full line-up with dates, times, and locations on our website here.

Save the Date: A Novel Idea … Unveiled on December 3

In 2023 we celebrate 20 years of A Novel Idea…Read Together, which is Deschutes Public Library’s annual community read project. We’ve read amazing books and had thought-provoking discussions over the past 19 years, and we can promise you that the 20th year is going to be one for the books. Be the first to know and get your hands on the next community read by joining us at the Downtown Bend Library on December 3 at 6pm for this free and fun event, complete with trivia, light snacks, and plenty of literary lightheartedness.

Create Cover Letters that Stand Out

If you’re job hunting, a strong cover letter can help showcase your unique skills, experience, and personality in a way that helps you stand out from the competition. We’re here to help you craft a letter that is unique to you. Join us at one of these Creating a Strong Cover Letter classes. The class is free, but registration is required; follow the links to register.

What to Read? We Have Great Recommendations 📚

Whether you’re looking for a cozy mystery, a spooky ghost story, a historical romance, a riveting read for a teen, or a nonfiction page-turner, we have a librarian who’s ready to help you find Your Next Book. Simply tell us about a few books or authors you’ve enjoyed, and we’ll place three books on hold for you or send you a personalized list of titles. Having three surprise books waiting for your on the hold shelf is like an early holiday present! Visit the Your Next Book page on our website here to learn more and to get started on YOUR next book!

Coming Soon: Wayfinder

In December we will begin organizing print materials in a new way that will make browsing easier. Like most libraries, Deschutes Public Library has long used the Dewey Decimal System to organize its nonfiction materials. But an increasing number of public libraries have begun organizing their books in a way that closely resembles how bookstores are organized: by genres and categories. We call our new system Wayfinder. Implementing Wayfinder will take place in stages, starting at the Redmond Library in early December, so please pardon our mess while we take on this project. We’ll keep you updated as we go, but you can find more information and answers to FAQs on our website here.

deschuteslibrary.org