Deschutes River Conservancy Raise the Deschutes Seminar

The Deschutes River Conservancy (DRC) is pleased to announce that its popular ‘Raise the Deschutes’ seminar series is coming to Prineville on February 28. The upcoming is talk is titled “A River Runs Through It: Collaborative Strategies for the Future of the Crooked River.” The discussion will emphasize the need to balance water conservation, agricultural needs, and sustainable management of the Crooked River.

Speakers include Bill Nashem, Crook County watermaster; Bruce Scanlon, general manager of Ochoco Irrigation District; and Peter Lickwar, lead fisheries biologist at U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services. The conversation will be facilitated by DRC Program Manager Lisa Seales.

Date: February 28

Time: 6-8pm

Location: Meadow Lakes Golf Club Banquet Hall, Prineville

