The Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District (DSWCD) announce their first plant sale. Interested in incorporating native plants at your property while also supporting funds toward technical assistance for the community? Consider preordering from DSWCD’s first plant sale here!

Plants can be picked up at the Environmental Center’s Earth Day Fair on Saturday, April 22nd from 11am-3pm in downtown Bend.

deschutesswcd.org