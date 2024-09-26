Deschutes Soil & Water Conservation District Open House

The Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District (DSWCD) is hosting an open house on Tuesday October 15 from 5-8pm at Worthy Brewing in Bend.

This is an opportunity for all residents of Deschutes County to come and learn about and explore local conservation efforts and how the Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District is making a difference in our community!

The District will be providing information about Measure #9-176 that has been placed on the November 5, 2024, ballot, asking voters to approve a permanent tax rate limit of $0.06 per $1,000 of assessed property value. If approved, the measure would provide stable funding for the District’s conservation projects and services across the County.

DSWCD works to protect and enhance natural resources throughout Deschutes County. The proposed levy would be used to expand the District’s efforts in water conservation, wildfire risk reduction, and land restoration, among other initiatives. Currently funded through short-term grants, DSWCD does not make or enforce regulations but instead focuses on voluntary conservation efforts.

Event Highlights include:

Presentations & Speeches Featuring Board Members, Local Partners & Landowners

Learn About the DSWCD’s Upcoming Measure

Refreshments Provided Catered Snacks Included Beer Available for Purchase

Meet other community members in Deschutes County

For more information, please contact Erin Kilcullen Deschutes SWCD District Manager.

deschutesswcd.org