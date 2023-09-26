Deschutes VFW Post 4108 Hosts Red White & Blue Celebration Benefit Fundraiser

Ticket sales are now available in advance for the Red White and Blue Celebration Concert, Hawaiian BBQ and Raffle on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Leadership Redmond Class of 2023, in collaboration with VFW Post 4108 are thrilled to present a Red, White, and Blue Celebration Benefit Fundraiser. Come and celebrate the colors that unite America along with Central Oregon’s most decorated veteran. Awarded with five Purple Hearts and the second highest award for service in combat, the Navy Cross, meet our special guest of honor: Bill Gabriel. Get ready for a night filled with delightful food, live music, and unforgettable dance moments.

Proudly sponsored by BasX Solutions and Redmond Industrial Park, this fun family-friendly event kicks off at 5pm. Grab a plate and dive into a spread of all-time Hawaiian BBQ favorites. Perfect for both kids and the young at heart. Live Music & Dancing begins at 7:00 PM, with music performances by the local sensation, Cheyenne West.

Proceeds from this event will be directed towards capital improvements, with a focus on procuring a brand-new HVAC System for its VFW Post 4108 facility. By participating, you not only ensure a good time for yourself but also give back to the service men and women who served our great country. Every ticket, every dance, and every cheer will bring us closer to our goal.

Adults, $35 in advance; $45 at the door

Kids age 6-12yrs, $15

Kids age 5yrs and under Free

To buy tickets, visit the Red White & Blue Celebration Eventbrite link.

Visit the Red White & Blue Celebration Facebook page here.

Deschutes VFW Post 4108 Location: 491 SW Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756

Timeline: The event will be held from 5-10pm, starting with a Hawaiian BBQ, No-host bar, and raffle. Live music and dance will begin at 7pm. Adults 21 and over recommended after 8:30pm. Raffle winners will be announced throughout the event.

About Leadership Redmond:

Leadership Redmond is a nonprofit 501c3 program designed to educate, enhance, and develop leaders to participate in key decision-making positions within our community. These leadership opportunities include volunteerism, membership on community boards or government commissions and committees, and even elected positions within city, county, or state government.

About Deschutes VFW Post 4108:

Deschutes VFW Post was chartered on May 12, 1945, and is the second largest in Oregon’s history with over 550 members. Through its many volunteer programs, its mission is to foster camaraderie among United States veterans of overseas conflicts; serve veterans, their families, the military, and our communities and to advocate on behalf of all veterans.

vfw4108.org