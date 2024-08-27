Designing a Diverse Future

((L-R) Renée Alexander, Colleen Wadeson, Julianna Ribble, Donia Abuelfetouh, Lynn Baker, Ellen Hassett, Genevra Obregon, Odessa Cleavenger, Kourtney Strong, Brenda Hoff. (Not pictured: Samantha Pohler, Martha McNall) | Photo courtesy of BBT Architects)

In the heart of Bend, BBT Architects Inc. is not just designing buildings but also forging a path for women in the architecture and design industry. Established in 1976, BBT Architects has transformed from a predominantly male firm to a thriving women-owned business, reflecting a broader shift towards diversity and inclusion. This transformation, intentional and driven by a commitment to inclusivity, has changed the firm’s internal dynamics and its impact on the community and industry.

“Our firm started in 1976 in Bend and works on projects all over Oregon, mainly on the east side of the Cascades,” says Renée Alexander, owner of BBT Architects. The firm, which now employs 19 people, continues to expand its reach to include educational and commercial state-wide while maintaining its focus on local projects. The transition to a women-owned firm occurred about three to four years ago, marking a significant milestone in its history.

The decision to become a women-owned firm was intentional. “When we knew the opportunity was there, we knew it was what we needed to do,” Alexander explains. This decision has fostered a culture of inclusivity, attracting a wide range of talent. “We have a lot of talented and accomplished women. It’s really grown our firm in a lot of different ways,” she adds.

BBT Architects’ commitment to diversity extends beyond its ownership. The firm has noticed an increasing number of people wanting to work there because of its work culture. This is particularly evident in their scholarship program, which awards $2,500 annually to Central Oregon high school students pursuing careers in design. “The majority of applicants have been women, and we’ve awarded more scholarships to women than men,” says Paul Kim, marketing manager for the firm.

Despite the progress, challenges remain. According to the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards, the architecture field is still predominantly male, with women making up just over 25 percent of registered professional architects. Furthermore, nearly two-thirds of U.S. architects are white men, highlighting the ongoing need for greater diversity. Women often face barriers in advancing their careers, particularly when balancing professional ambitions with personal life choices. “Women tend to have to make life and family choices differently, which can affect their career progression,” Kourtney Strong, associate architect at BBT, explains.

To address these challenges, BBT established the Women in Design (WID) group, creating a supportive environment where women in the firm can discuss barriers, share experiences, and develop strategies to overcome industry-wide challenges. “WID is about fostering meaningful conversations and ensuring that women in our firm feel empowered and supported,” says Strong. The group also promotes mentorship and professional development, integrating these efforts into the firm’s broader goal-driven mentoring process. By focusing on where employees want to go and how BBT can support them, the firm is fostering a culture that encourages personal and professional growth while normalizing women’s presence in leadership roles within the architecture and design industry.

As BBT Architects looks to the future, the firm is committed to furthering its inclusivity efforts. “We want to make sure both our employees and clients have a voice in strategic decisions,” Strong says. This includes engaging diverse perspectives in project decisions and community engagement meetings, ensuring that all voices are heard and valued. In an industry where 1 in 3 architects is a person of color, these efforts are crucial in creating an equitable environment where diversity is not just encouraged but actively integrated into the firm’s fabric.

BBT Architects’ journey is a testament to the power of intentional inclusivity and the positive impact it can have on a firm and its community. By fostering a culture of diversity, supporting career development, and engaging with the community, BBT Architects is not only building structures but also empowering women and leading by example in the architecture and design industry.

BBT Architects Inc. is more than an architectural and design firm; it is a beacon of progress and inclusivity in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Through intentional actions, community engagement, and a commitment to mentorship, BBT Architects is paving the way for future generations of women in design. As they continue to grow and evolve, their story serves as an inspiration for other firms and industries to follow suit.

bbtarchitects.com