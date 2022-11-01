Directions 2022-2024: The Resource Guide for Older Adults in Central Oregon Now Available

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon has officially released Directions 2022–2024: The Resource Guide for Older Adults in Central Oregon. The guide comprises 132-pages of informative content and more than 600 updated local, state, and national listings of resources that can assist seniors, their family members and unpaid caregivers with aging-related challenges and decision-making.

“Central Oregon’s older population is expanding and aging,” said Executive Director Susan Rotella. “Directions serves as an important element in the Council on Aging of Central Oregon’s overall Information and Referral service. It offers information that our older community can use to support their changing needs and the desire to age at home.”

Print versions of Directions 2022–2024 are available at locations throughout Central Oregon and by calling 541-678-5483 or sending a request to info@councilonaging.org. The guide is also available as a download from the Council on Aging’s website: councilonaging.org under resources.

