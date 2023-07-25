Discover the Symphony Family Concert on August 15

On Tuesday, August 15, join us for an entertaining matinee concert featuring orchestral music in a relaxed and informal setting.

Bring the whole family and enjoy a one-hour concert in the Sunriver Resort Great Hall with virtuosic young soloists and the full orchestra. Fun for all ages!

Discover the Symphony Concert

Tuesday, August 15 — 3pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Sunriver Music Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Instrument Petting Zoo opens at 1:30pm; concert starts at 3pm

This engaging program includes Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite, accompanied by illustrations by Kellie Schneider, plus music by Brahms, Haydn, Copland and more.

This concert also includes a performance by Young Artists Scholarship recipient John Fawcett, violin, in Saint-Saëns’ Havanaise with the Festival Orchestra.

General admission $15; free for kids 18 and under

Buy Tickets Now

Music Education Events

The Sunriver Music Festival will present four free music education opportunities this summer.

Oboe Day

with Lindabeth Binkley, principal oboe

Thursday, August 10

9:30am-4pm

Tower Theatre

Violin Masterclass

with William Hagen, featured soloist

Friday, August 11

2-3pm

Tower Theatre

Instrument Petting Zoo

before the Discover the Symphony Concert

Tuesday, August 15, 1:30-4pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Petting Zoo opens at 1:30pm; concert starts at 3pm

Piano Masterclass

with Andrew von Oeyen, featured soloist

Wednesday, August 16, 2-3:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

To participate as a piano or violin masterclass performer or in the oboe workshop, please contact Sunriver Music Festival ASAP at information@sunrivermusic.org or 541-593-1084. Auditors welcome.

2023 Sunriver Music Festival

Sunriver Music Festival fills Central Oregon with music. Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell leads world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 46th season.

Four classical concerts, one pops concert, a brilliant solo piano concert, and the fun, family-friendly Discover the Symphony concert will be onstage this summer.

The concert series opens August 5 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and closes August 17 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall. | more info

Buy Tickets Now

sunrivermusic.org