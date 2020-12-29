Does Your Website Need A Redesign?

Image Source: https://unsplash.com/photos/JKUTrJ4vK00

Business owners often confess their excitement when it comes to redesigning the website.

And they have all the reasons to do so. Redesigning your website is of the utmost importance to achieve optimal UX (user experience).

Unfortunately, many companies tend to restore practically every aspect of their website.

It is important to understand that you are not inventing new ways to design your website but find sly new touch-ups that can skyrocket your website’s value altogether. But how do you reach that threshold? Well, what may look familiar to you might be alien to your users and vice-versa.

Obviously, you want potential customers to learn more about your business. Besides, it’s true; the first impression does give the last impression of your website.

So, why would you redesign your website? Here are some solid reasons, but above all, you will need your new website to reflect your values as a corporation and put you in a position to serve your customers the best you can.

What are the benefits of website design?

Most people in the market don’t want to invest their time and money in a website redesign. And it’s understandable. But if you are one of them, you should know about the benefits. The benefit of website redesign is better brand consistency and remaining relevant to your customer’s changing needs and wants. Website redesign gives your brand the much-needed ranking lift, more people will start to trust you, greater conversion rates, and will help you save more money in the long run.

If you’re not yet sure about financing a 2020 website redesign, you might also reflect on the reasons why a website redesign is crucial for your business this year.

The Design of Your Website is Outdated

There are plenty of reasons that may convince a brand to undertake a website redesign process. Like other marketing techniques and trends, there comes a time when the actual site also becomes outdated because other factors change – this is when you need to makeover your Website by making considerable changes in the layout, content, pictures, and more.

Don’t want your followers to skip yours and go to the competitor because your Website is behind on the times? Then ask for web design professionals to update your site today.

Show Your Audience How You Have Adapted with COVID-19 Pandemic

It’s almost impossible to ignore that the current pandemic has shaped and altered the lives of so many people and businesses altogether. It’s vitally important that your brand strategies and Website considers the new “normalcy.”

We’re living new habits, building new lifestyles, and facing new restrictions. With that said, people gain more confidence when you can show or clarify what preventative measure you are employing to ensure their and your employee’s safety.

Your Current Website Design Is Not Responsive

You probably need a site redesign if your current website design and layout aren’t well-tailored for your audience’s speed.

If your site isn’t responsive to a customer’s expectations or doesn’t help them find what they need, they lack a good UX. Your Website is more than a virtual address for your brand – it’s a digital portfolio of your company or business. That said, it should be as professional and as responsive as possible, so the audience can positively judge and trust your brand. Excellent content and website design that proves it understands its target audience is also an incredibly effective tool in building long-lasting connections with your audience.

Give your Website the much-needed changes so that you can catch the courtesy of more people online.

Your Website Doesn’t Match Your Current Marketing Goals.

Your business’s marketing goals are constantly changing, so you need to align your site every time you implement new strategies and marketing goals.

Modern customers are more inclined to use AI for their business marketing online. Our advice? You should do the same if you want to stay in the race. Also, make sure you update your site so that it aligns with your marketing strategies and trends.

You need a faster website.

Up to 53% of mobile users stated that they would skip a website if it takes longer than 3 seconds to load. Having a slow loading site is one of the main reasons that drive people away from your brand’s Website. Common features that slow your Website’s loading speed are large media files. You can improve the speed of your Website by condensing or linking to large files, having your site load as a user scroll, or removing any unnecessary pieces of code. To test the current speed of your Website, you can rely on tools like Gtmetrix, Pingdom Speed Test, or even Google’s PageSpeed Insights.

The Content Posted on Your Website is Old

Content is king in today’s ever-evolving digital marketing. But if the content on your Website has not been updated for quite a long time, then you should probably consider adding some fresh content.

Content is what draws people to your Website after all -and if they end up sharing it with their family and friends, then it also helps boost your word-of-mouth advertising. In doing so, you can get the business leads you so much needed.

You Want to Give Your Customers the Best User Experience

When we say the audiences are the blood and bone for every business, it’s entirely true. If you want your audience to have trust in your brand and be happy, you should make sure they have the best UX on your Website and receive the most relevant content they are looking for. But there have been noticeable changes in the way they’re interacting with the web. It’s said that over 78% of users are undertaking online product research. Also, we bet you didn’t know that 85% of users (age 25-35) leave a website due to unrelated marketing. However, while we may not know the obvious reason behind it, we understand that website design affects user behavior and experience.