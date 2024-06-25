Don’t miss Central Oregon PubTalk This Thursday

(Photo courtesy of EDCO)

Join us at Worthy Brewing this Thursday for Central Oregon PubTalk to hear from serial entrepreneur Ben Moreno. He’ll be pitching his latest venture—an early stage startup that brings a fresh, social spin to fitness.

Secure your tickets today and be part of the Central Oregon entrepreneur community!

Agenda:

Keynote Presentation:

Winners and Losers – How regulation shapes and is shaped by entrepreneurship

Corey Owens, CEO, Bonta Gelato; Former CMO, Metropolis Technologies; Former Head of Global Public Policy, WeWork

Company Pitch: Tag

Ben Moreno, Founder

Ben Moreno is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in the corporate sector, renowned for his strategic vision, innovative thinking and exceptional leadership. As Chief Procurement Officer for Stanford University and a finance board member of Stanford’s Linear Accelerator, Ben established the first data science team to use analytics to predict fraud, waste and abuse across the university’s financial transactions. This initiative became a commercially viable product, now used by FICO under the brand name Falcon Navigator.

Ben is an alumnus of Stanford University’s d.school design thinking program and a serial entrepreneur. He previously founded Qambio, a precursor to GoFundMe and Kickstarter. He also helped launch Chulamama, a high-end retail site; NBS Studio, an innovative interior design firm; and co-founded Ekko, a startup aimed at redefining medical care.

Community Update: Venture Partners

Luis Balderas Villagrana, Program Director

Thursday, June 27

Worthy Brewing

4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

Get Your Tickets

edcoinfo.com