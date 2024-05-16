Don’t Miss Luann Abrams, Founder of CEOX, at Central Oregon PubTalk

(Photo courtesy of EDCO)

Central Oregon PubTalk is back next week with an exciting look into CEOX, an organization that connects highly qualified women to CEO, C-suite and board roles, especially in VC-backed companies. Join us to hear from Founder Luann Abrams about this supportive community that champions women and provides a space to network, problem-solve and ensure one another’s success in critical roles.

Agenda:

Keynote Presentation: The Technologist’s Tale — Context and Predictions for the Future of AI and Machine Learning

Dr. Mark Drummond, Advisor & Investor, AI, Machine Learning & Mixed Reality, WorldStage

Company Pitch: Entwyne

James Kelley, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO

Community Update: CEOX

Luann Abrams, Founder

CEOX was formed to take on the challenge no other organization has dared to confront: the vast gender inequity in the CEO seat. Luann Abrams, founder of CEOX, is a partner in The Abrams Group, advising, investing in and supporting the people, companies and causes that will “leave it better.” Prior to starting CEOX, she ran an early-stage venture fund with a dedicated mentorship program in Bend.

Luann has a background in aerospace engineering and spent most of her 15 years at start-up Columbia Aircraft, where she oversaw the certification of several aircraft models and ensured that all designs met applicable regulations. Due to her diligence and integrity, she was granted the authority to sign off on regulatory compliance on behalf of the FAA prior to aircraft delivery. In 2017 she was inducted into the International Air & Space Hall of Fame as part of the Golden Eagles Flight Team.

Thursday, May 23

Worthy Brewing

4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

