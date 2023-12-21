Don’t Miss the First Central Oregon PubTalk of 2024

(Photo courtesy of EDCO)

Join us as we kick off a new year of Central Oregon PubTalk with a focus on the region’s thriving outdoor industry! Don’t miss our keynote panel featuring leaders from global brands Keen, prAna and On, along with representation from the Outdoor Industry Association. Hear about the ever-evolving landscape of the outdoor industry and how to build organizations that are resilient across a range of market dynamics.

Agenda:

Community Update: Oregon Outdoor Association (OOA)

Tyson Perkins, Operations Manager, OOA

Company Pitch: Broke Supply Co.

Anne Price, Founder, Broke Supply Co.

Ryan Price, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Broke Supply Co.

Company Update: SnoPlanks Academy

James Nicol, Founder, SnoPlanks

Todd Laurence, Adjunct Professor at Oregon State University

Keynote Panel: Navigating Changing Tides in the Outdoor Industry

John Evons, Former President, Keen

Russ Hopcus, Former President, prAna

Ellen Sheedy, Chief Council-Americas, On

Phyllis Grove, Board Member, Outdoor Industry Association

The outdoor industry witnessed an extraordinary surge in demand during the initial two years of the pandemic. This boom created a significant bullwhip effect in the global supply chain as manufacturers ramped up to fulfill unanticipated demand. Throughout 2022-2023, headwinds in the macroeconomic environment reshaped the growth outlook for the industry. Supply chains began to stabilize and many companies had to rethink their priorities and global strategies.

Hear from outdoor industry leaders on lessons they’ve learned on how to stay ahead of market shifts and their experience building company cultures that attract and retain talent in today’s dynamic market.

Thursday, January 25

Worthy Brewing

4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

