Don’t Miss These Central Oregon Entrepreneurs

Next Thursday EDCO’s Central Oregon PubTalk will bring together innovators in clean technology, wellness products and music streaming for a full spectrum showcase of entrepreneurship in the High Desert. Join us for happy hour at Worthy Brewing as we bring the local business community together to network and share ideas.

Agenda:

Company Pitch: Josplay

Emmanuel Ogala, CEO and Founder

Company Pitch: BlueCube

Thomas Schiffer, CEO and Founder

David Haddad, CSO and Co-founder

Keynote: Onboard Dynamics

Charting New Markets in Clean Tech and Investing in Entrepreneurship

Rita Hansen, CEO and Co-founder

Emmanuel Ogala, CEO and Founder of Josplay, recently moved to Bend. Josplay is a music-tech company providing robust intelligence to enrich African music metadata for increased discovery and wider audience reach. Founded in 2019, Josplay was built by a group of engineers and music experts who are committed to studying and preserving the African musician heritage, sharing this knowledge with the global audience and powering music innovations with proprietary technologies.

Since its inception, Josplay has not only built scalable intelligence with music data; smarter streaming capabilities are now possible for African music. Josplay believes the more empirical and accurate the knowledge grows, the larger the platforms for African music to thrive in a content-heavy digital music ecosystem.

Thursday, February 23

Worthy Brewing

4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

