Don’t Miss Tonight’s Central Oregon PubTalk at Worthy Brewing

(Photo courtesy of EDCO)

Don’t miss Central Oregon PubTalk tonight at Worthy Brewing. In addition to programming featuring cybersecurity, startup pitches and free concert tickets, EDCO CEO Jon Stark will share information related to which companies made the cut on EDCO’s 2024 Central Oregon Top Employers List. This list, compiled annually by EDCO, captures the top 50 private companies that collectively employ approximately 20 percent of the region’s workforce.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with Central Oregon’s entrepreneur community. Get your tickets here!

Agenda:

Keynote Panel: Cybersecurity for the Modern Workplace

Corey Ball, Senior Manager, Moss Adams and Chief Hacking Officer, APIsec University

Jordan Smith, Founder and CEO, Velox Systems

Mark Hinkle, Chief Operating Officer, Atro

Company Update: ChatGems

Brannon Santos, Founder and CEO

Company Pitch: Ahoya

Emily Hoy, Founder and CEO

Thursday, April 25

Worthy Brewing

4:30pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

Get Your Tickets

edcoinfo.com