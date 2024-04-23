Downtown Bend Farmers Market Season Opening May 1

(Photo courtesy of Bend Farmers Market)

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the Downtown Bend Farmers Market (BFM) kicks off its 2024 season in Brooks Street Alley between Franklin and Oregon Avenues. The much-anticipated return of the downtown market marks the beginning of a season filled with local flavors, community spirit and farm-fresh goodness.

The Bend Farmers Market is a farmers market dedicated to supporting the viability of local farmers, ranchers and food producers who offer fresh local produce, protein and farm products to the people of Central Oregon. Market visitors can expect to find an abundance of seasonal produce, freshly baked goods, hand-crafted artisanal food products and much more. Each vendor brings unique offerings, ensuring there’s something for every taste and preference. With an emphasis on quality, sustainability and supporting local producers, the market provides an opportunity for shoppers to make a positive impact on their community while enjoying the freshest ingredients Oregon has to offer.

The BFM welcomes visitors to shop with EBT/SNAP benefits and offers a $20 match each week through the Double Up Food Bucks program to spend on fresh produce, and a $6 match each week to spend on cheese, meat, poultry and seafood through the Protein Perks! program. This means for every $26 SNAP participants take off their cards, they receive $52 worth of spending power at the BFM each week.

bendfarmersmarket.com