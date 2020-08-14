Earn crypto playing Bitcoin poker

Bitcoin poker distinctive features

At first glance, bitcoin poker machines look and function the same as most conventional slot machines. You will often find bitcoin poker machines in the same locations as traditional slot machines. Moreover, both slot machines and bitcoin poker machines are equipped with receivers for coins or bills, a game, and club card reader, and a slot for payments. This is where the similarities end. Sometimes bitcoin poker is described as a slot machine for the thinking player, as this game requires some skill. By understanding the strategy, you increase your chances of winning in any Bitcoin gambling game. Instead of mindlessly pulling the lever and praying for three cherries to line up in a row, you order the music yourself.

How does Bitcoin Poker work?

BTC poker is a game like no other. A game designed to attract a crowd, in our minds, should look more like a combination of a slot machine and poker. But what makes bitcoin poker different is that it doesn’t look like slot machines or traditional poker.

Bitcoin poker is a game based on knowledge and skills in which you can influence your destiny. The success of a bitcoin poker game doesn’t just depend on how you play your cards; the choice of the machine also affects your chances. Some machines offer higher payouts than others, so you should know how to distinguish between machines with higher payouts.

Alt – Bitcoin poker

The best starting hands in Bitcoin poker

What makes bitcoin poker different from other bitcoin slot machines is that you can choose the cards you want to play and the types of machines to play, since different versions of bitcoin poker offer different payouts. Your luck near slot machines depends on a microcircuit that is indifferent to our fate, called a random number generator, or RNG. Despite the fact that it is the RNG that determines your first five cards in bitcoin poker, the result depends more on which of these cards you decide to keep or fold than on the whim of this nasty tiny brain. It is you who make the decisions on which your win or loss depends – this is exactly what distinguishes bitcoin poker from slot machines.

There are two starting hands in poker that greatly outperform all other starters in terms of expected returns. You can easily verify this by analyzing your database; however, AA and KK are considered as cards that a player should keep.

Despite the sheer profitability of these starters, there is one problem that newbies experience when they get these hands. Such a case is the problem of not understanding the mathematical background of the game. The fact of the matter is that the players who play poker for bitcoin, receive these starters expect them to win with them every time. This is exceptionally unwise! In fact, even the weakest starting poker hand (7,2) has 13% equity against AA preflop!

The pros and cons of playing poker for Bitcoins

The cryptocurrency is decentralized, not regulated by the state, and its transactions are completely anonymous. Nobody can track your deposits and cashouts. Even if the state goes to extreme measures and completely prohibits all financial transactions, it will still be possible to make deposits and cashouts in cryptocurrency

• Transactions cannot be blocked, canceled or in any way interfered with their execution

• Minimum commission for deposit or withdrawal of cryptocurrency

• The cryptocurrency has its own rate, which can rise significantly. With a successful combination of circumstances, you will receive additional value from the growth of its market value

Bitcoin casinos are trying to conquer an ever-larger audience, which means they will increasingly use cryptocurrencies as an affordable way of deposit/cashout.