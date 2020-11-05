EarthCruiser Expands Expedition Vehicle Lineup with New EC Terranova Expedition Camper

(Renderings | Courtesy of Earthcruiser)

EarthCruiser, a globally recognized leader in global expedition travel vehicles, introduces the EC Terranova Expedition Camper, a 4×4 all-season cab-over expedition camper available with a choice of Ford, Chevy or Dodge domestic chassis. The EC Terranova allows outdoor enthusiasts to travel unbound, without sacrificing performance, comfort or livability, and is designed to be unyielding in its ability to perform in town or on the most rugged terrain with ease opening up endless adventure possibilities.

“EarthCruiser is an undisputed expert in cab-over vehicle design in the USA and has been perfecting cab-over overlanding trucks since 2008. We pull from years of proven engineering and design expertise to produce the most accomplished 4×4 recreation vehicles available in the world,” says Chad Knight, GM of EarthCruiser. “The EC Terranova Expedition Camper meets customer demand for a cab-over with a choice of domestic chassis. We know many customers feel more comfortable behind the wheel of a consumer-class truck versus commercial and have strong brand preferences. We want to be able to honor that.”

Every EarthCruiser product is designed, developed and hand built by a team of enthusiasts that bring years of true overlanding experience to every inch of product construction. Experiences in Mongolia, through the jungles of Borneo and across the Australian outback influence every panel, latch, door location, storage compartment and system redundancy. No other expedition camper can be trusted to get you to your next adventure and back like the EC Terranova Expedition Camper.

Performance

The smaller house and lighter weight of the EC Terranova Expedition Camper allows for more acceleration and better performance on the highway and easily tows a boat, trailer or toy hauler. Base Chassis options include: Model year 2020+ Ford F350; RAM 3500 and Silverado 3500.

Construction

The EC Terranova Expedition Camper is made like a racing yacht. Fiberglass and high-density plastic materials will stand up to years of rough trails, and are easily cleaned. The camper chassis is mounted to the vehicle chassis with EarthCruisers proprietary kinetic mount system and with the same foam insulated raising-roof found on EXD and EXP models. The triple-layer curtain includes eight windows, which provide a 360-degree panoramic view, and include insect, privacy screens and clear vinyl protective layers. No locks or latches are required to raise or lower the roof.

EarthCruiser’s foam core composite construction and multi-layer curtain provide unparalleled protection against the elements, keeping the heat in or out, all four seasons. EarthCruisers are designed to perform in the world’s most extreme climates, ensuring comfort in all temperatures and conditions, allowing you to work or relax in comfort and safety.

Industrial Design

EC Terranova looks tough, and delivers on this. Because of our years of design experience, we are able to fit all required systems and a generous living space into a sleek, aerodynamic design. This avoids the bulky, boxy look of most other “expedition” truck bed campers on the market. Interior living space is designed to maximize space, comfort and usability and borrows from our products that have been proven in extreme remote situations all over the world.

Interior

EC Terranova offers expanded living quarters with the bed above the cab roof as an alternative to the convertible dinette-bed combination offered in the EarthCruiser EXD.

The EC Terranova Expedition Camper comfortably transports and houses four guests and utilizes many of the same systems as the popular EarthCruiser EXP and FX. These systems (electrical, plumbing, mechanical) are designed to work together seamlessly, and have been stress-tested and repeatedly proven during years of world travel and ranges of environments and temperatures far below sub-zero.

Living-quarter features include:

Easy clean, durable fiberglass surfaces throughout interior.

A fan system integrated into the roof that efficiently moves over 200 cfm of air keeping the house fresh and practically eliminating any condensation from occurring; DC Air Conditioner (optional).

Dinette bench seats with leather cushions and integrated storage provide ample room for working remote, entertaining, dining or hanging out with a board game.

Premium one-piece countertop with stainless steel sink, induction cooktop and Isotherm stainless steel refrigerator and freezer (12v / 4.24 cu ft.).

Shurflo freshwater pump and water system with freshwater tank.

Purified water drinking tap and kitchen faucet with hot/cold mixer.

Bathroom features a stainless steel sink basin, full height shower with retractable shower curtain, and showerhead-sink faucet combo; 6.7 liters at 1.77 gallons per minute.

Thetford cassette toilet is recessed from view when not in use and has a 4.49-gallon waste capacity limit for the 17 liter; 3.96-gallon top flush with 15 liter.

Additional Specifications and Features

Exterior hot and cold water shower; exterior purified drinking water faucet.

Grey water closed-circuit water recycling system uses three different types of carbon filters, a UV filter and dedicated electric hot water tank. This system significantly reduces the power required to take a hot shower by cycling the already-heated water through the filtration system, and back out the shower head (available 2021).

Solar controller and monitoring system with 108 Watt Sunflare solar panels.

Lithium house battery, 12 volt, 400Ah.

Extensive inside and outside storage, including cooktop and sink-top storage, under-bed storage cubbies and kitchen pantry.

EC Terranova Expedition Camper is also available for sale to the international community, such as the Middle East and Europe.

earthcruiser.com • earthcruiser.com/ECTerranova • sales@earthcruiser.com