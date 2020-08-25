EarthCruiser USA Announces CORE Vehicles — A New Division Focused on Commercial & DIY Markets

(The EarthCruiser CORE single-cab chassis | Photo Courtesy of EarthCruiser)

EarthCruiser, a Bend-based globally recognized company behind the most accomplished 4×4 recreation vehicles available in the world, is expanding operations with a new business division catering to the commercial and Do It Yourself (DIY) markets. CORE, which stands for “Commander Off Road Equipment,” is the newly formed division of EarthCruiser, created to meet the growing demand for high-performing 4X4 chassis for commercial use.

“We are looking to fill gaps and solve problems that our current recreational vehicles cannot, using the technology that we have,” said Chad Knight, GM of EarthCruiser and CORE Vehicles. “CORE will handle multiple things. We’ve always believed in and really felt strongly about the performance aspects of cab-over trucks, and are excited to be able to offer our systems to different outlets.” He added, “We are looking to develop multiple platforms.”

The first product available from CORE is a production V8 cab-over chassis, upfitted with CORE’s proprietary, industry-tested four-wheel drive system, for sale this summer. “There is great need for production of a four-wheel drive cab-over chassis in the commercial and government sectors, and our experience puts us in a unique position to rise to this challenge,” said Knight. “Our custom-built CORE Chassis are designed to withstand an unparalleled range of environments and situations. With this platform, we can provide wildland firefighters with a revolutionary quick-response vehicle, deliver medical care to Africa and the Asian Steppes or ensure equipment reaches remote facilities during the harsh Alaskan winter.”

Integrating EarthCruiser’s technology into commercial applications is something that has been talked about for a long time, Knight explained. “We value our roots in the recreation industry, and want to use our collective experience and the knowledge we’ve gained over the past decades to help and serve others in a way traditional recreation vehicles can’t.”

The CORE Platform

CORE products come from years of travel and engineering with more than two decades of experience building expedition vehicles. The CORE Chassis are one-of-a-kind and designed and tested for the American market, and applicable to a global market. CORE’s proprietary four-wheel-drive system is available on the Fuso FE single cab and dual cab now, and will be available for the Chevy LCF and Isuzu NPR models starting in early 2021.

CORE Chassis are put through extensive testing to meet rigorous standards, ensuring all platforms are fully FMVSS/DOT compliant, including a full brake system certification, conducted by one of the top independent automotive test laboratories in the country. Fuel system and exhaust routing are designed to ensure the truck also stays in compliance with EPA and other standards.

Initial CORE Product Offerings

CORE Chassis with Box Shell**

$140k single-cab chassis 4×4 with box

$155k dual-cab chassis 4×4 with box

Approximate box dimensions: 13.7’ length x 6.7’ width x 6.8’ height CORE Chassis

$105K single-cab chassis (4×4)

$120K dual-cab chassis (4×4)

** Note: CORE Chassis with Box Shell is an empty customizable box and not to be confused with an EarthCruiser house.

Commercial Uses

Interested parties in commercial application can purchase a CORE Chassis directly to build upon themselves or work with EarthCruiser to create a custom configuration to meet their unique mission requirements. Appropriate users would include the Forest Service, Homeland Security, Fish and Game, remote/mobile medical agencies and disaster-relief situations.

CORE commercial models provide shelter and support in a range of critical ways, and can be outfitted with a variety of systems including a top-grade water filtration system and solar power generation, both necessities for extended excursions through remote areas. Potential commercial applications include:

Providing clean water in a hurricane;

CORE chassis with a steel flatbed option for hauling equipment through rugged terrain and remote areas;

Delivering mobile shelter units to provide power and fresh water or mobile command centers;

Jobs requiring robust all-weather four-wheel drive systems;

Use by foreign governments (natural disasters), as the units are easily shipped anywhere in the world and operate effectively out of the box vs. most domestic build products; and

Mobile vaccinations in remote locations around the globe (e.g., Doctors Without Borders)

Ultimately, various floor plans will be offered to fit the needs of different agencies and commercial applications.

DIY Market

Additionally, there is a robust DIY market as people seek to build their dream expedition vehicle. This trend is evident in the explosion of DIY vans, school buses and old trucks that are becoming new home-bases for adventure seekers and digital nomads. This chassis system, which was designed to take the legendary EarthCruiser EXP and FX to all corners of the globe, can now be purchased and incorporated into the world’s best DIY vehicles.

The CORE Chassis platform is unlike any other offering available for the personal-use market: It is rigorously tested, infused with proprietary components, street legal and meets required certifications and standards. These are qualities that a pieced-together chassis cannot deliver. If you are looking to create your own expedition vehicle, and need a rugged and proven platform, look no further than CORE Vehicles.

To learn more about CORE Vehicles, visit: earthcruiser.com/COREVehicles or sales@corevehicles.com.

earthcruiser.com