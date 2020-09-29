EDCO Announces the Five Early Stage Finalists Presenting at the 17th Annual Bend Venture Conference October 15-16

(Photo | Courtesy of EDCO)

Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) announces the top five Early Stage finalists advancing to the 17th Annual Bend Venture Conference (BVC) on Thursday-Friday, October 15-16, 2020. These companies will compete for an investment of $30,000 from Portland Seed Fund.

Ten companies took the stage both virtually and in person to pitch during last week’s Central Oregon PubTalk. The Early Stage competition includes companies that have a great idea and are close to “proof of concept.” They are pre-revenue (or very early) and are in the process of testing their product in the market. The competition will take place the morning of Friday, October 16.

At last week’s PubTalk, Masa won the audience vote and received a $3,000 cash award, courtesy of Portland Seed Fund and Elevate Capital.

In alphabetical order, the five Early Stage finalists that will compete at BVC are:

ADHERE GEAR Tech Corp. (Portland) — Deploying shared-use luggage and travel gear for passengers to create a safer and cleaner environment for their personal items. Cozera (Portland) — Creating verified digital identities for remote and in-person identity verification to increase customer satisfaction and deter identity fraud, saving time and money. Masa (Portland) — The first online farmers market, bringing farmers markets to people via an online marketplace (think Etsy for farmers). MustDeliver (Portland) — A digital marketplace delivering industry-leading clarity, control and communication between shippers and drivers in the trucking business. YesOMS (Bend) — A platform for merchants and brand owners to offer a superior user experience to their customers through their own branded mobile application.

Ticket Sales

Tickets to the 17th Annual Bend Venture Conference are on sale now and are available here.

Bendvc.com • edcoinfo.com