EDCO Announces the Growth & Impact Competition Finalists Presenting at 17th Annual Bend Venture Conference October 15-16

(Photo | Courtesy of EDCO)

Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) announces the finalists in the Growth and Impact Competitions advancing to the 17th annual Bend Venture Conference (BVC) on Thursday-Friday, October 15-16, 2020.

Companies in the Growth Stage have previously won investments ranging from $100,000 to $2,500,000, while the Impact winner could walk away with $100,000 or more.

“This year’s cohort represents a wide breadth of industries, including everything from car wash innovation to health tech to craft beverages and ecommerce,” said EDCO Venture Catalyst Brian Vierra. “These inspiring companies are proving that the next wave of innovation will continue to shine through during an extremely uncertain time.”

In alphabetical order, the five Growth Stage finalists that will compete at BVC are:

Pet Hub (Wenatchee, Washington) — A central hub to manage your pet’s life, helping owners share data safely while also finding trusted services and information. Plover (Portland, Oregon) — Disrupting the carwash industry with the world’s most efficient and precise robotic carwash system. PypeServer (Seattle, Washington) — Software that automates the cutting of industrial steel pipe for construction and industrial uses. RexPay (Phoenix, Arizona) — A mobile app where patients can easily understand, manage and pay all their medical bills and track insurance information in one place. The Accessory Junkie — (Portland, Oregon) A pioneering, new e-commerce model that connects customers with hard-to-find products from around the world.

In alphabetical order, the four Impact Competition finalists that will compete at BVC are:

Biomotum (Portland, Oregon) — Creators of a robotic ankle-assist device that offers a cost effective, lightweight, portable and efficient way to improve mobility in those with movement disorders. Focal Technologies, Inc (Portland, Oregon) — A patented ray system using a refracting lens to concentrate the sun’s heat and UV waves into a receiver to break down any organic contaminant in water or soil. Lazarus 3D, Inc (Corvallis, Oregon) — Developed a 3D process to rapidly create life-like models of anatomy from MRI screenings for doctors and hospitals. Wheyward Spirit (Portland, Oregon) — Repurposing billions of pounds of whey that go to waste to create a more sippable and sustainable spirit.

Hosted by EDCO, this year’s BVC will once again feature three competition categories: Growth Stage, Impact and Early Stage, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders, both virtually and in-person, in Bend.

