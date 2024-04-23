Eighth Annual Bend Beer Chase is Back

(Photo Bend Beer Chase)

Calling all runners, walkers, and pub crawlers! Get ready for a triple dose of fun at the Bend Beer Chase on May 4th! There are several ways to join in the fun: Rally a 2-6 person team and conquer Oregon’s cherished 55-mile beer-infused relay, join the final 1.5-mile Keg Leg portion of the event, or head straight to the lively finish line party at Drake Park with drinks, live music, food trucks, and more!

Not a beer drinker? No worries. There will be plenty of other options, including ciders, spirits, cocktails, NA options, and more!

Bend Beer Chase — The Keg Leg category

Want to participate, but prefer the idea of sipping your way around Bend with friends? Then the Bend Beer Chase’s Keg Leg is for you! Starting and finishing at the iconic Drake Park in Downtown Bend, for just $35, you can become a certified Beer Chaser. Runners, walkers, and pub crawlers are all welcome to join the 1.5-mile Keg Leg segment, indulging in tastings from over 5+ local breweries, and culminating in a lively finish at the Beer Chase Finish Line Party in Drake Park.

Keg Leg Registration includes:

Beer pours from local breweries in Downtown Bend: Worthy Brewing, Bend Brewing, Deschutes Brewery, Kobold Brewery, Silver Moon Brewery, and Boss Rambler.

5 oz Custom Beer Chase Silipint

Custom Bend Beer Chase event shirt (while supplies last)

Keg Leg Race Bib (for the first 150 to register) – AKA Street cred to flex that you too are a bonafide beer chaser!

Bend Beer Chase — The Relay category

Round up your squad and get ready to run, sip, and celebrate through Bend’s stunning scenery and craft beverage scene on May 4th. This two to six-person running relay covers 55 miles through 12 legs of varying distances, with each runner on the team running two legs. Along the entire course, local breweries, cideries, and distilleries host exchange points where participants can sample their brews while enjoying the breathtaking views. The race kicks off from 10 Barrel Brewing in Bend, travels to Redmond and back, and finishes in Downtown Bend with a riverside beer festival at Drake Park.

Finish Line Party

Join us at the lively Bend Beer Chase Finish Line Party! This festive event is open to all and will be held at Drake Park on May 4th from 4–8 PM. Come show your support as participants triumphantly cross the finish line and indulge in delicious food, refreshing drinks, live music, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

About Cascade Relays:

Cascade Relays is a vibrant and community-focused small business on a mission. They curate exceptional race experiences while uplifting local communities along their course routes. Meet the dynamic duo, Scott and Carrie Douglass, who prioritize rural courses, support local vendors and small businesses, foster personal relationships, and champion local non-profits. Cascade Relays currently produces the Cascade Lakes Relay, Bend Beer Chase, Big Butte Challenge, and I Like Pie on Thanksgiving morning.

The Cascade Relays Foundation is committed to increasing their donations year after year, supporting countless local charities and organizations. Since 2008, they have contributed over $675,000 to community groups, school programs, and charitable causes. And they don’t stop there! During the Bend Beer Chase, local organizations join forces, providing enthusiastic volunteers and raising funds for their own missions. Join the spirited Cascade Relays community and be a part of something truly special. Contact (541) 350-4635.

bendbeerchase.com