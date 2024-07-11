Electric Vehicle Chargers Installed by Midstate Electric Cooperative

(Photo courtesy of Midstate Electric Cooperative)

To support the growing number of electric vehicles (EV), Midstate Electric Cooperative has installed four charging stations in Sunriver and La Pine. This initiative is part of their ongoing commitment to developing a robust infrastructure that enhances the experience of EV drivers in the area.

The newly installed Level 2 EV chargers are located at: (if this is for Will, I am not sure we need to include the locations?)

Sunriver Brewing Tap Room — two chargers, four ports

— two chargers, four ports Powder Village Condos — one charger, two ports

Additionally, a Level 3 charger has been installed at the La Pine Transit Center and is anticipated to be operational by August 1.

The availability of reliable EV charging options will not only support local EV owners but also attract more visitors who drive electric cars, boosting local tourism and the economy.

The charging stations feature the latest in EV charging technology. The Level 2 chargers are ideal for longer stays, such as overnight charging, while the Level 3 fast chargers offer a quick charge for those on the go.

Midstate Electric Cooperative is committed to educating the community about the benefits of electric vehicles. To support this effort, Midstate is hosting an EV Tailgate event at the Sunriver Brewing Tap Room on September 28 from 10am-2pm. The event will feature various types of EVs, offer test drives, and provide information to help residents maximize the benefits of EV ownership.

The installation of these new chargers in Sunriver and La Pine is just the beginning. Midstate Electric Cooperative is exploring additional locations for expanding the EV charging network to ensure all service areas are well-equipped to support the growing demand for electric vehicles. Midstate has applied for grants for three more sites and is in the early planning stages for installing a fast charger in Silver Lake.

Midstate Electric Cooperative invites all community members and visitors to take advantage of these new chargers and join in driving towards a greener future.

midstateelectric.coop