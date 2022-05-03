Elle King to Headline June Concert in Sunriver

(Elle King | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Owners Association)

The Sunriver Owners Association announces that singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Elle King will perform on Tuesday, June 21 in SHARC’s John Gray Amphitheater. Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite.com.

A multi-platinum, award-winning recording artist, King’s most recent single release has her reuniting with country singer Miranda Lambert on the infectious collaboration – Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) — which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock and Country Digital Song Sales charts. This was the second time these female powerhouse performers have recorded together after their first release, Fooled Around and Fell in Love, which won the 2020 ACM Award for Music Event of The Year.

King’s debut album Love Stuff” featured her breakthrough single, Ex’s & Oh’s, which earned her two Grammy nominations and is certified four-times platinum. The breakthrough single hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart, topped the AAA, Hot AC and Alternative Radio charts and propelled King to become the second female artist in 18 years to reach No. 1 for the latter format. Her 2016 collaboration with Dierks Bentley on Different for Girls, also scored No. 1 on the Country Airplay charts and won the CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year.

Her single Shame, featured on her second studio album Shake The Spirit, was King’s fourth radio No. 1 single and marked King as the only act in history to have scored No. 1 singles on the adult pop, adult alternative, alternative and country airplay charts.

King has toured and performed with The Chicks, Heart, Joan Jett, Train, Ed Sheeran, Miranda Lambert and is currently touring with country star Chris Stapleton.

More details about the concert are available at sunriversharc.com/things-to-do/ticketed-concert

