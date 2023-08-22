Embrace the Splendor of Autumn at the 2023 First Interstate Bank Bend Fall Festival

Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of the autumn season at the 2023 First Interstate Bank Bend Fall Festival! This beloved annual tradition invites art enthusiasts, music lovers, and festival-goers alike to experience the best of PNW culture right in the heart of downtown Bend. Mark your calendars for a full weekend of fall fun from Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1.

New for 2023

Step into a world of artistic engagement at this year’s Art In Action Avenue at the Bend Fall Festival. This artistic hub will feature a wide range of activities and demonstrations, including printmaking, clay sculpting, chalk artistry, and pumpkin painting. Visitors of all ages can witness artists in action, and even participate in hands-on experiences.

Prepare to be mesmerized by the interactive installation from HOTTEA, the ingenious Minneapolis-based and internationally-known artist beloved for his vibrant yarn creations. HOTTEA’s journey from graffiti art to his unique “yarn bombing” technique showcases his evolution as an artist and his dedication to innovation.

Also gracing Brooks Alley is the collaborative brilliance of Joel Stockdill and Yustina Salnikova. With two decades of sculpting mastery, Stockdill’s intuitive approach to crafting large-scale wonders from discarded materials will leave you awe-inspired. Paired with Salnikova’s visionary perspective, her artistry transcends boundaries, weaving together environmental awareness, social change, and an undeniable reverence for the discarded. Their combined artistry seeks to redefine our connection to the world around us, inviting us to cherish even the seemingly mundane.

Stay tuned for more details about these exceptional Fall Fest installations!

The 2023 Bend Fall Festival promises to be a grand gathering of the community, showcasing the best of Central Oregon’s artistry and local talent. The festival will feature a Fine Art exhibition, where visitors can stroll through the more than 80 fine artists and craftspeople as they fill the street with their handwork, design and artistry.

The annual Harvest Market will be brimming with autumnal delights, and the Oregon Lifestyle Marketplace, where visitors can immerse themselves in the region’s unique offerings.

Additionally, on Saturday, September 30, a Cornhole for Kids Tourney will take place on Minnesota Ave, inviting participants to engage in a spirited tournament while supporting the youth in our community. Teams can enter the competition for a fee of $100 for two players.

As part of the festival, the Downtown Bend Business Association presents Oktoberfest Spirit Day on Saturday, October 1. This exciting event invites festival-goers to explore various Downtown Businesses and join in the festivities, complemented by free live music throughout the weekend. Returning for 2023 is the beloved Weiner Dog Races! More information coming soon on how to participate.

The Bend Family Play Zone, located in Brooks Alley between Franklin and Oregon, will serve as the epicenter of family fun during the festival. This engaging area will feature bounce houses, kids’ activities, and more, ensuring that families have a delightful time together.

For the younger participants, the PacificSource Kids Rock the Race Harvest Run will take place on Saturday, October 1. Kids aged 3-10 can join in the excitement of this fun course at Troy Field, located just south of the Bend Fall Festival. Each young runner will receive a pumpkin to decorate at the Bend Family Play Zone’s Pumpkin Painting Station after the race.

The 2023 First Interstate Bank Bend Fall Festival promises to be a delightful and engaging event that brings together the community to celebrate the beauty of autumn in Central Oregon.

bendfallfestival.com