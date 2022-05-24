Emergency Healthcare Career Fair 

The Oregon Employment Department’s Rapid Response Team is planning an emergency healthcare hiring event on June 2, 2022 to help healthcare workers laid off from St. Charles Hospital find meaningful work.

The event will take place at WorkSource Oregon’s Bend office at 1645 NE Forbes Rd., Ste. 100 in Bend. The public is invited to join the WorkSource Oregon Career Fair from 1pm to 4pm.

The event will help connect job seekers to local resources and employers and even allow healthcare workers who have been laid off a chance to interview on the spot with other local employers. Rapid Response staff can also provide healthcare workers advice on updating a resume so that their application stands out among the competition.

You can find more information about WorkSource Oregon career assistance at worksourceoregon.org.

The Oregon Employment Department (OED) is an equal opportunity agency. Everyone has a right to use OED programs and services. OED provides free help. Some examples are sign language and spoken language interpreters, written materials in other languages, braille, large print, audio and other formats. If you need help, please call 971-673-6400. TTY users call 711. You can also ask for help at OED_Communications@employ.oregon.gov.

worksourceoregon.org