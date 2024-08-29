Empowering Women, Energizing Central Oregon

The Rise of Women-Led Businesses & Their Impact

Central Oregon is witnessing a remarkable surge in women-led businesses and industries, contributing significantly to the region’s economic development. From innovative startups to established enterprises, women are driving change, fostering growth, and inspiring the next generation of leaders.

This article explores the dynamic role of women in Central Oregon’s business landscape and highlights the resources and services available to support their endeavors.

Breaking Barriers and Shaping Futures

Historically, women have faced numerous challenges in the business world, including gender bias, limited access to capital, and balancing work-life responsibilities. Despite these hurdles, Central Oregon’s women entrepreneurs are breaking barriers and making substantial contributions to various sectors, including technology, retail, healthcare, real estate, and tourism. A notable example are Kristin Williamson and Casey Collins, owners of Sonos Neurotherapies, which provides adult and pediatric speech therapy, and occupational therapy. Under their leadership, their focus is providing therapy services in an environment where the quality of care matters more than the number of clients in and out the door. “We care about our clientele and want to provide outstanding individualized treatment. Empowering women in specialized niches, such as speech therapy, is not just about diversity; it’s about driving innovation and economic progress,” says Williamson and Collins.

Economic Impact and Community Engagement

Women-owned businesses are pivotal to the economic fabric of Central Oregon. According to recent data, these businesses contribute millions of dollars to the local economy and provide employment opportunities to hundreds. The multiplier effect of this economic activity extends beyond direct employment, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of suppliers, partners, and ancillary services. Moreover, women entrepreneurs in Central Oregon are known for their strong commitment to community engagement. They actively participate in our regional chambers of commerce, mentor aspiring businesswomen, and support various social causes. This community-centric approach not only enhances their business reputation but also creates a positive social impact, promoting inclusive growth and development.

Navigating Challenges with BBSI’s Support

While the progress is commendable, women in business still encounter challenges that require tailored support. This is where services and resources from organizations like Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) become invaluable. BBSI offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to help businesses thrive, from human resources and risk management to payroll and business consulting. For instance, BBSI’s business consulting services are particularly beneficial for women entrepreneurs looking to scale their operations. Through personalized guidance and strategic planning, BBSI helps identify growth opportunities, streamline operations, and enhance overall business performance. Additionally, BBSI’s HR services ensure compliance with employment laws, foster a positive workplace culture, and support talent acquisition and retention efforts. Jesi Scott and Natasha Dempsey have opened Bend’s first Asian Specialty Grocery store, Tomi Mart — which is quickly becoming the talk of Central Oregon, Scott and Dempsey attributes a significant part of their business success to BBSI’s expertise. “BBSI’s support started well before opening our doors and has continued since opening. Due to this it has really allowed us to focus on the reasons why we opened this store, one being to fulfill a need in our community. Without BBSI we wouldn’t confidently be able to do all the behind the scenes work efficiently to run a quickly growing business.”

A Vision of Inclusive Growth

The future of Central Oregon’s economy looks promising, with women entrepreneurs playing a crucial role in shaping its trajectory. As more women enter the business arena, it is essential to foster an environment that nurtures their ambitions and addresses their unique challenges. Several initiatives are already underway to support this vision. Local government and business associations are launching programs aimed at providing women entrepreneurs with access to capital, mentorship, and networking opportunities. These initiatives, coupled with the services offered by organizations like BBSI, create a robust support system that can propel women-led businesses to new heights.

Moreover, there is a growing recognition of the need for gender diversity in leadership roles across industries. Companies are increasingly adopting policies that promote gender equity and inclusivity, recognizing that diverse teams drive better business outcomes. This shift in corporate culture not only benefits women but also contributes to the overall economic health of the region.

Empowering Women, Enriching Communities

Central Oregon’s women in business are not just contributing to the economy; they are transforming it. Their entrepreneurial spirit, resilience, and commitment to community are inspiring a wave of positive change. By leveraging the support of resources like BBSI, regional associations and fostering an inclusive business environment, Central Oregon can continue to build a thriving, diverse, and resilient economy. As we celebrate the achievements of these trailblazing women, let us also commit to supporting their growth and success. Together, we can ensure that Central Oregon remains a beacon of innovation, inclusivity, and economic prosperity.

