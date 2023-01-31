Envision Bend Announces Community Vision Summit Event Details

Envision Bend is looking forward to an impactful year with new leadership, the unveiling of research themes from broad community input at the forthcoming Vision Summit, creating new community vision and values statements, creating the first five-year vision action plan and commencement of work with the community to begin vision plan implementation.

Community members are invited to Envision Bend’s Community Vision Summit:

All ages are welcome. Save the date! The Community Vision Summit will be hosted at COCC Wille Hall from 4:30-6:30pm on Tuesday, February 7.

The Community Vision Summit’s event focus will be to present the results of community input for the new greater Bend area Community Vision. Community members will have the opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback on vision strategies and projects and learn more about how to get involved in the vision planning and implementation process in the months ahead.

Vision Summit insights resulted from the Bend Vision Project community survey, which included 2,045 community surveys. Survey respondents represented our diverse community within the greater Bend area with focused additional outreach to traditionally underserved and underrepresented community members.

Additional insights came from the Bend Vision Project community input sessions . Sixty-eight interviews were conducted with community leaders and connectors, and 17 focus groups were held including numerous sessions that were open to the general public as well as specific sessions designed to reach underrepresented communities and groups that have a finger on the pulse of critical aspects of our society such as business, food insecurity providers, teachers, healthcare workers, Latino residents and more.

The Bend Vision Project is our community's first large-scale visioning project since 2005-2006. Envision Bend has a core belief in bringing all voices to the table, and with dramatic change in our community over the past decade, it was time to rethink and reposition Bend to ensure we are a resilient, inclusive and innovative community for the next generation and beyond.

