Envision Bend Holding Listen & Envision Virtual Workshops into September

Workshops Designed as ‘Conversations’ about Community Values, Challenges, Solutions

Envision Bend will hold the second in a series of virtual Listen & Envision workshops from 4-5:30pm this Wednesday as part of its work to gather input from residents about the future of the community. Registration is required at envisionbend.org/news.

The rest of the ‘Listen & Envision’ virtual workshop series:

Tuesday, August 2, from 9-10:30am

Thursday, August 18, from 7-8:30pm

Wednesday September 14, from 7-8:30pm

Registration for these upcoming sessions also is available at envisionbend.org/news.

The first Listen & Envision session was held by Envision Bend on July 14 and led to a robust discussion about challenges facing the community and ways to tackle those challenges.

In addition to the workshops, the nonprofit organization’s Bend Vision Project is engaging residents through an online public survey at envisionbend.org (available in English and Spanish) and by attending numerous festivals and events this summer. People who complete the survey can enter themselves into prize drawings held every two weeks by Envision Bend. There will be a final drawing that will award two winners with large cash donations to make to local nonprofits of their choice.

The information collected during the project’s public phase will be handed off this fall to several citizen Action Teams, who will analyze the public input and develop an overall vision for the community and an Action Plan of projects, programs and initiatives led by lead partnering organizations. The Action Plan is scheduled to be published and released in 2023.

Envision Bend is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works with government, business, community groups and people of all backgrounds and perspectives from across the Bend area to help shape our future, making Bend a better place for everyone.

envisionbend.org • facebook.com/EnvisionBend