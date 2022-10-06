Envision Bend to Close Online Community Input Survey at End of October

Envision Bend’s online survey, which has been gathering input from residents about the future of the greater Bend area since early July, will close on October 31.

As of yesterday, approximately 1,700 residents have completed the survey, including about 11 percent who self-identify as being Black, Indigenous and People of Color.

The information will help shape a new five-year community Vision and Action Plan being developed by the nonprofit organization.

“We are really pleased with the number of community members who have taken the time to tell us what they see as core community values and challenges and what they see as opportunities for the future of the greater Bend area,” said Laura Fritz, Envision Bend executive director. “This input will be reflected in the new five-year community Vision and Action Plan to improve the quality of life for all residents.”

The survey is available in both English and Spanish at envisionbend.org. The survey takes about ten minutes to complete.

People who have completed the survey and provide their contact information are eligible for prize drawings, including two grand prize awards that will be drawn in early November. Envision Bend will award a $2,000 cash prize to one survey participant, and a $1,000 cash prize to another survey participant, each of whom will choose a local nonprofit to receive the funds. The funds were provided by an anonymous donor for the specific purpose of encouraging community engagement in the survey.

The survey asks residents their views on community values, change, challenges and opportunities, including those related to growth, climate resiliency, and inclusion. Survey respondents also can suggest things people can do in their own lives to positively impact the community.

The survey is part of the organization’s Bend Vision Project, which is working to develop a community Vision and five-year Action Plan to make Bend a better place for all of its residents. In addition to the 1,700 survey responses, the Bend Vision Project has interviewed more than 60 diverse community leaders and connectors, engaged residents in several workshops, recruited project partners, and researched global, national, and local trends. It also is in the midst of conducting about 15 ‘Listen & Envision’ focus groups for historically underrepresented residents, including marginalized groups and essential workers.

In early 2023, volunteer “action teams” will meet to help analyze all of the public input and develop the first five-year Action Plan. The plan will be published later in 2023.

This is the first large-scale community visioning project for the greater Bend area since 2005-06.

envisionbend.org • facebook.com/EnvisionBend