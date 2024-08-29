EP Climbing Celebrates Success at Paris 2024 Olympics

Bend-based EP Climbing and its parent company proudly played a significant role in the 2024 Paris Olympics, designing and building the climbing walls at the Le Bourget Climbing Venue from August 5-10. This event marked a significant moment for climbing, drawing global attention and showcasing the sport on one of its biggest stages yet.

Building the Olympic Climbing Walls

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, climbing took center stage with three key disciplines: lead climbing, speed climbing, and bouldering. EP Climbing was responsible for creating the climbing walls that tested the world’s best climbers:

Lead Climbing Wall : A towering 15-meter wall featuring our Mozaik technology and 18mm panels, crafted to push athletes’ endurance and climbing techniques.

A towering 15-meter wall featuring our Mozaik technology and 18mm panels, crafted to push athletes' endurance and climbing techniques.

Speed Climbing Wall : Standing at 15 meters high, this wall used 21mm panels with Mozaik technology, supporting personal bests and record-breaking performances.

Standing at 15 meters high, this wall used 21mm panels with Mozaik technology, supporting personal bests and record-breaking performances.

TITAN Boulder Wall: Standing at 4.5 meters, the TITAN wall was developed in collaboration with the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) used 18mm panels and Mozaik technology. Its dynamic angles brought creativity and intensity to the bouldering events for both climbers and spectators.

From Concept to Competition

Building on our experience from the Tokyo Olympics, we enhanced our designs for Paris, delivering walls that were both technically advanced and visually striking. Constructed at an EP facility in Spain, each wall was designed with precision to meet the rigorous standards of Olympic competition. Despite a demanding two-week construction period, our team successfully brought these ambitious designs to life, creating a dynamic and challenging field of play for athletes.

Looking Forward to Los Angeles 2028

With the sport’s continued growth, including the debut of para climbing at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, EP Climbing is eager to contribute to the sport’s future. The TITAN Boulder Wall, now available for climbing gyms worldwide, offers climbers the chance to experience Olympic-level challenges. Currently, there is one TITAN in the US, located at the Portland Rock Gym in Beaverton.

