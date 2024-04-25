Every Child Central Oregon Celebrates Cheers to the Year Event

((Left) Community members gathered on March 17 at Every Child Central Oregon’s “Cheers to the Year” event in Redmond. (Right) Hayden Homes receives the “Partner of the Year” award, given for its commitment to ECCO’s mission | Photo courtesy of Every Child Central Oregon)

Every Child Central Oregon (ECCO), the Redmond-based 501(c)3 nonprofit that fights relentlessly for the well-being of Central Oregon children and families impacted by foster care, recently hosted its annual Cheers to the Year event, recognizing outstanding contributions within the region’s foster care community.

The recent event took place on a beautiful weekend afternoon, the highlight of which was its presentation of awards to exemplary families providing foster care and foster care caseworkers. Every Child Central Oregon announced the Foster Parent of the Year award to two deserving families, one nominated by the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and one nominated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs (CTWS). These families were celebrated for their dedication, compassion, and unwavering support of children in need.

In addition to honoring foster families, ECCO recognized outstanding caseworkers from both ODHS and CTWS with the “Caseworker of the Year” awards. These individuals were commended for their tireless efforts in advocating for the best interests of children in the foster care system and their commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with families. Katie McGown received the Volunteer of the Year award. Furthermore, ECCO also presented its “Partner of the Year Award” to Hayden Homes. As a recipient of this prestigious award, Hayden Homes was acknowledged for this company’s meaningful partnership with and dedicated support of Every Child Central Oregon’s mission.

Deborah Flagan, Hayden Home’ vice president of community engagement, expressed gratitude on behalf of the entire company, stating, “We are honored to receive Partner of the Year from Every Child Central Oregon. Partnering with local nonprofits in meaningful ways allows us to bring our Give As You Go philosophy to life. We are proud to have worked alongside Every Child Central Oregon for the past several years to bring support to those touched by foster care and to help build a strong community.”

Beyond the awards ceremony, ECCO showcased its new 2,000-square-foot warehouse space, giving tours to community members, partners and foster resource parents. The event also featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, with representatives from the Redmond Chamber of Commerce in attendance, plus food and drinks provided by Bennington Properties.

“The energy that afternoon was just so heartfelt and exciting,” says Melissa Williams, ECCO’s executive director. “Having the chance to not just honor these community members and partners but do so in our warehouse — the hub of our services and support — helped people to see more of what ECCO is all about and what we do, and understand how we’ve evolved in four fast years. On behalf of the ECCO team, I extend my heartfelt thanks to all who attended and contributed to the success of the Cheers to the Year event. It’s really exciting to see how, together, we’re making such a difference in the lives of children and families in Central Oregon, amplifying our mission of mobilizing community to uplift children and families impacted by foster care in Central Oregon.”

About Every Child Central Oregon (ECCO):

Founded in 2019, Every Child Central Oregon (ECCO) mobilizes community to uplift children and families impacted by foster care in Central Oregon. ECCO is its own 501c3 nonprofit while affiliated with Every Child Oregon, Every Child Central Oregon is based in Redmond, Ore., from where it relentlessly fights for local children in crisis and commits to finding safe, nurturing places where they can flourish. Serving Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties, and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. ECCO provides radical hospitality with a posture of humility and care for youth in foster homes, as well as its families and partners working in child welfare. Believing in a hopeful future for its clients, ECCO connects individuals, businesses, families and faith communities with acute needs, helping the vulnerable to rise up and achieve resiliency in spite of crisis.

everychildoregon.org/centraloregon