Every Child Central Oregon Kicks Off Community-Wide Toy Drive with Avid Cider Co.

What do toys, foster care and refreshing local cider all have in common? Quite a bit, at least at Avid Cider Co.’s November Pint Night.

Taking place this Thursday, November 10 between 5:30-8pm, this charitable event will be two-fold: People will gather to celebrate Every Child Central Oregon’s (ECCO) official kickoff of its holiday, region-wide toy and gift drive. And, they’ll also have the opportunity to drink cider for a great cause, supporting ECCO, which galvanizes community around families and youth experiencing foster care, providing both tangible and intangible support.

“Avid is passionate about giving back to our community, and helping children in foster care is of utmost importance,” says Jenna Wasny, Avid’s taproom manager. “Knowing there are children who need extra support drives us to help, and we are eager to help this organization and the children through this event.”

A portion of Avid Cider Co. cider sales from November Pint Night will directly support ECCO’s mission and those it helps. Through the initiative, Avid Cider Co. donates a percentage of pint sales.

“We’re really grateful to Avid Cider Co. for opening their doors, hearts and taps to Every Child Central Oregon,” says Melissa Williams, ECCO’s executive director. “With the holidays just around the corner, it’s a great way for people to come together and engage around giving to those in need. The cider is fabulous and celebrating there with our crisp, cool fall weather is just a positive, purposeful way to raise awareness about our mission and encourage people to give abundantly to these children and teens in our community. We want their holidays and lives to be merrier and full of hope.”

New to this year’s toy and gift drive campaign, ECCO is offering people the opportunity to donate unwrapped gifts using Amazon wish lists instead of ECCO’s My NeighbOR platform, which regularly posts ongoing needs for families and youth experiencing foster care.

“For this particular event, Amazon wish lists are just an easier way for youth and teens to indicate what they want or need and then let the community go online and purchase those needs for them,” says Brieanna Rogers, ECCO’s Community Investment coordinator. “With so much available for purchase on Amazon, it also makes it easier for kids to find and indicate more of what they’re wishing for or really need this holiday season, eliminating the giving guesswork.”

The Amazon wish list link is: bit.ly/eccogiftdrive .

The gift drive runs now through December 8, allowing time for gifts to be wrapped and delivered to the correct recipients. With the help of caring community members, Central Oregon youth and teens will experience a season full of joy and giving. In addition, dozens of amazing Central Oregon community partners and businesses are serving as drop-off locations, where the public can leave their unwrapped gifts in the provided bins.

This year’s drop-off locations:

Bend:

Bend Nazarene Church — Tuesday-Thursdays, 10am-1pm

— Tuesday-Thursdays, 10am-1pm Total Real Estate Group — Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm

— Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm Premiere Property Group — Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm

— Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm Summit High School — Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm

— Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm First Interstate Bank (Third and Revere) — Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm

(Third and Revere) — Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm Elite Medi Spa — Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm

— Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm Southside Pub — seven days a week, 11am-11pm

— seven days a week, 11am-11pm Hixon Mortgage — Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm

— Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm First Interstate Bank (Century Drive) — Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm

(Century Drive) — Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm Strategic Realty — Monday-Friday, by appt. only

— Monday-Friday, by appt. only West Coast Provisions in Bend — 8am-8pm, daily

— 8am-8pm, daily Jessica Anderson Insurance Agency, State Farm — Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm

Redmond:

Mariposa Real Estate — Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm

— Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm Latino Association of Redmond — Monday-Thursday, 10am-5pm

— Monday-Thursday, 10am-5pm First Interstate Bank — Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm

Prineville:

Prineville Nazarene Church — Tuesday-Wednesday, 10am-2pm

Sisters:

First Interstate Bank — Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm

Madras:

LINC Madras — Monday-Wednesday, 10am-2pm

— Monday-Wednesday, 10am-2pm First Interstate Bank — Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm

— Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm Signet Realty — Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm

About Every Child Central Oregon (ECCO):

Founded in 2019, Every Child Central Oregon mobilizes community to uplift children and families impacted by foster care in Central Oregon. ECCO is its own 501c3 nonprofit while affiliated with Every Child Oregon, Every Child Central Oregon is based in Redmond, Ore., from where it relentlessly fights for local children in crisis and commits to finding safe, nurturing places where they can flourish. Serving Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties, and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. ECCO provides radical hospitality with a posture of humility and care for youth in foster homes, as well as its families and partners working in child welfare. Believing in a hopeful future for its clients, ECCO connects individuals, businesses, families and faith communities with acute needs, helping the vulnerable to rise up and achieve resiliency in spite of crisis.

everychildcentraloregon.org