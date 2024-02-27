Exciting Local News

(Photo courtesy of Purpose in Expenses)

As we all know, our Bend community is special — caring and kindness are simply part of our culture here. We all love to support our local community nonprofits in any way possible to reduce suffering and increase happiness.

For the last several years Jamie and Cristina, husband-wife founders of PIE, Purpose In Expenses, have been been helping companies like Subaru of Bend, Beaver Coach, Ruffwear, Puffin, and many more to create 10’s of thousands of dollars in donations without spending a dime.

PIE is startup local benefit corp helping local Bend companies transform boring business expenses like email, phone, payment processing, cloud, and more into impactful donations to local nonprofits without any increase in cost!

PIE recently donated $1,000 to COTA, Central Oregon Trail Alliance, on behalf of local PIE member ThaiPas Thai Food in the Grove. What’s special about this donation is that ThaiPas actually saved money moving their payment processing to PIE and they created a recurring donation to support COTA every meal systematically at no cost to the company!

Here’s a few more exiting PIE member stories.

Subaru of Bend transforms their payment processing expenses into over $10,000+ a year in local nonprofit community support

transforms their payment processing expenses into over $10,000+ a year in local nonprofit community support Ruffwear and Embark transformed their security renewals into hundreds of dollars in support of the Family Access Network & the Giving Plate

transformed their security renewals into hundreds of dollars in support of the Family Access Network & the Giving Plate Puffin has transformed its Microsoft and payment expenses into thousands of dollars of annual support to One Warm Coat to keep people warm in the winter months.

has transformed its Microsoft and payment expenses into thousands of dollars of annual support to One Warm Coat to keep people warm in the winter months. Beaver Coach transforms its internet and payment processing expenses into 1,000’s in donations to local nonprofits

transforms its internet and payment processing expenses into 1,000’s in donations to local nonprofits WeHero , a Bend-based B-Corp, transforms Google Workspace and Zoom expenses into thousands at meals for Oregon Food Bank

, a Bend-based B-Corp, transforms Google Workspace and Zoom expenses into thousands at meals for Oregon Food Bank Chao Lay restaurant systematically supports the St. Charles Foundation with every meal served

restaurant systematically supports the St. Charles Foundation with every meal served Rumpl has transformed their Google Workspace and payment processing expenses into support of Oregon-based 1% for the Planet environmental nonprofits.

has transformed their Google Workspace and payment processing expenses into support of Oregon-based 1% for the Planet environmental nonprofits. Sebastian Seafood just joined and will be donating thousands to The Giving Plate by baking in giving to every credit card transaction.

PIE’s vision is to become local movement to help fund our nonprofits more effectively and fully, so our community can thrive! They are expanding nationally and even internationally with their first client in Australia launched last year!

You can learn more at PurposeInExpenses.com or 541-640-5060 to explore what impact is possible using your own business’ operating expenses to create systematic giving initiates to local nonprofits.

