Exciting News!

We are so grateful to the Braemar Charitable Trust for a $10,000 grant to Future Journalists of America! The Braemar Foundation is based in Waldport and dedicated to enhancing education and youth activities. We are so grateful for their support of future journalists!

$20.24 FJA Campaign Update

So how’s our 2024 campaign going? Awesome!

Braemar’s donation has put us more than halfway to our goal, but we need your help to reach it!

Help fund the FJA program for the 2024-2025 school year with a donation that shows you believe in the future of journalism!

$20.24

$200.24

$2,000.24

Do you need public records request funding?

Just ask FORJ!

Small news outlets are often stymied in their pursuit of great stories by expensive records requests that put investigations on hold — and leave communities in the dark on critical issues of importance.

But now, thanks to a generous donation from a private family fund, FORJ is offering a new resource to support journalists to get the information they need to do their jobs.

For more information on how to access these funds for your organization’s public records requests, email FORJ Executive Director Jody Lawrence-Turner at info@forjournalism.com.

We Need Your Support

Join FORJ Together Today

FORJ Together is a coalition of Oregon businesses, foundations and individual donors who know that Oregon’s rural communities need journalism to thrive–economically, politically and socially. Members donate between $500 and $5,000 to to FORJ, and then help guide our priorities while receiving a range of benefits, including high visibility advertising exposure in EO Media publications and at events across the state and country.

Thank you to all our FORJ Together members!

